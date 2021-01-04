WW Launches Digital 360 -A New App-Based Membership Plan Powered by a Lineup of Dynamic Coaches with LIVE and On-Demand Wellness Experiences

D360 is specifically designed to meet the needs of a digitally savvy, always-on and on-the-go member. The experience is powered by a new group of inspiring WW coaches who have expertise in what members need - including fitness, mindfulness and applied clinical psychology. Members can follow one—or all—of the expert Coaches on the WW app to get exclusive digital content, live coaching experiences and a catalog of special virtual events. In addition, they get the support of their community - through Coaches and other like-minded D360 members - for advice about the WW program, inspiration or extra encouragement when they need it in order to reach their goals.

"With such an overwhelmingly positive response to the November launch of myWW+, our newest and most personalized program followed by all WW members, we are thrilled to offer D360 - an entirely new way for members to choose to do WW," said Mindy Grossman, WW CEO and President. "Coaching is the heartbeat of WW, and our expert D360 Coaches will not only support our members with their expertise and advice, but they will also introduce them to a variety of thought leaders at the forefront of wellness -to offer their unique perspectives to our members on how to reach their goals, improve their health and achieve a life filled with possibility."

The D360 plan comes to life through dedicated content and experiences, which include but aren't limited to the following:

Daily Inspiration: Coaches post engaging and motivating behavior change wellness lessons each day for their teams.

CoachLIVES: The cornerstone experience of D360, CoachLIVES are daily, interactive live-stream sessions hosted by our coaches that include deep dives into the WW program, meditations, workouts, cooking demos and more. For those who can't make the live experience, CoachLIVES will be available on-demand within the app.

WalkTalks featuring celebrity and influential guests: A new walk-and-learn podcast experience featuring inspirational voices such as Oprah Winfrey , Matthew McConaughey , Dr. Sanjay Gupta , Dr. Torri Love Griffin and Gabby Bernstein paired with an audio walking workout custom designed by D360 coaches.

Weighing In Podcast: A new podcast that features WW members in intimate conversations, sharing their struggles, successes, and in-the-moment a-ha's with Clinical Psychologist Dr. Allison Grupski , WW Director of Behavior Change Strategies & Coaching. No question is off the table!

LIVE Experiences: Inspired by Oprah's Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward LIVE virtual experience, D360 will offer live and interactive events with Wellness Leaders and expert guests alongside WW members designed to inspire, motivate and deliver the tools you need to create the life you envision.

"One year ago, WW launched both the sold-out, national arena tour, Oprah's 2020 Vision, and a brand new vertical, producing events, experiences and content that reimagined our role as the world's partner in wellness," said Amy Weinblum, WW Chief Business Development Officer. "D360 is the next iteration of our mission, meeting members where they are, with the inspiration and community they need."

Every D360 member will follow the myWW+ program , which is WW's most personalized program to-date, offering a comprehensive approach to wellness. Through a deeply enriching, more interactive and personalized app experience, myWW+ offers members a plan that works best for them with new tools designed to make weight loss easier. The program is rooted in WW's scientifically proven approach to weight loss and nutrition and grounded in the SmartPoints® system and ZeroPoint™ foods. WW remains a category leader, having been ranked eleven years in a row as #1 "Best for Weight Loss" by health experts in U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets rankings. D360 is currently available in the US and UK with plans for global expansion in 2021.

Get to know our new D360 coaches and learn more about WW Experiences by following WW.Now on Instagram. For more information on WW and D360, please visit www.ww.com/digital360.

