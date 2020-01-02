WW Named #1 "Best Diet For Weight Loss" For Tenth Consecutive Year

WW also received high marks in the categories for "Best Diet Overall," "Easiest to Follow," "Best Diet for Fast Weight Loss" and "Best Diet for Healthy Eating," all of which speak to the livability, efficacy and sustainability of the program.

"We are incredibly honored to be awarded the distinguished ranking as the number one Best Diet for Weight Loss," said Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer at WW. "We remain committed to being the global leader in weight management, helping to impact the health trajectory of the world through science-backed and technology-enabled solutions that fit our members' lives, inspire action and produce results."

Since the Best Diets rankings were introduced in 2010, WW has continued to evolve its program, incorporating the latest nutritional and behavioral science while helping members integrate positive, sustainable lifestyle changes into their everyday lives, no matter where they are on their journey. WW takes pride in meeting people where they are, giving members the opportunity to follow the program exclusively through the award-winning mobile app and also offers in-person Workshops. WW's world-class technology team is dedicated to enhancing the WW app experience every day.

This continued commitment to developing a program that meets the needs of its members led to the recent launch of myWW™, introduced in November 2019. Driven by science and behavioral insights, and offering more flexibility and freedom than ever before, the new program makes losing weight easier. Through an evidence-based personal assessment, myWW leverages details about food preferences and lifestyle to match each member to one of three comprehensive ways to follow the program, leading to clinically significant weight loss and reductions in hunger and cravings.1

The U.S. News & World Report panel of health experts includes nutritionists, physicians and others specializing in diabetes, heart health, human behavior and weight loss. Diets were ranked in seven categories.

"Our recognition year-over-year by the highly regarded panel of health experts affiliated with U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets further proves one simple fact: WW works," said Gary Foster, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, WW. "We are a science-led company and nutrition and consumer insights are at the core of all we do. Being honored and being recognized by esteemed peers in the field is extremely gratifying."

For more information about the rankings, visit Best Diets 2020. For more information about WW, visit www.ww.com.

