WW Teams Up With Julianne Hough And Daybreaker For Live-Streamed Workout To Celebrate Global Wellness Day

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WW: Weight Watchers Reimagined (NASDAQ: WW) is joining forces with Emmy award-winning choreographer and "America's Got Talent" judge Julianne Hough and global dance phenomenon, Daybreaker, to kick off Global Wellness Day with a sunrise workout and dance party on Saturday, June 8 from 6:30-9:30 am PDT.

The event, held at the state-of-the-art One Culver in Los Angeles, will feature live musical performances, surprise celebrity appearances and the worldwide debut of "EXPANDED FITNESS BY JULIANNE HOUGH"—a new, 45-minute, high-energy dance class designed and led by Hough. The workout will be live-streamed via Facebook.com/WW starting at 6:45 a.m. PDT for people around the world to follow and participate.

As part of its Global Wellness Day initiative, WW will also leverage its expansive reach with a large-scale social campaign asking its global community to take one small step towards a healthier life and share that action on social media, using #WellnessThatWorks and #GlobalWellnessDay. Everyone who engages in the campaign is encouraged to tag a friend to join in the social movement, as sharing the experience of health and wellness can have a powerful and positive ripple effect.

"Community—the defining theme for this year's Global Wellness Day—is such an important element of wellness and has been one of the most powerful parts of the WW experience since its founding. This Saturday, we will bring our community together around the globe to inspire everyone to begin on their own journey, with one small action to start," said Mindy Grossman, President and CEO of WW.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Julianne Hough and Daybreaker in a global livestream event, harnessing the incomparable power of an in-person experience and extending it to our global community," said Amy Weinblum, Chief Business Development Officer at WW and former Chief of Staff to Oprah Winfrey. "Creating events and experiences with partners like Julianne and Daybreaker is one of the many ways WW is inspiring community as the world's partner in wellness, making it accessible to all."

"Every one of us knows someone in our community whose lives were shifted in powerful ways by WW," said Radha Agrawal, co-founder and CEO of Daybreaker. "We are excited to team up with such an inspiring organization that has helped millions to reach their wellness goals to kick off Global Wellness Day."

As the world's partner in wellness, WW is committed to inspiring community and bringing people together in new and unexpected ways. Ranked #1 "Best for Weight Loss" for the ninth year in a row by health experts in the 2019 Best Diets rankings released by U.S. News & World Report, WW inspires healthy habits for real life, helping people understand how small changes can create big impact.

Grounded in science, enabled by technology and powered by community, WW is committed to helping people to lose weight, eat healthier, move more, shift their mindset, or all of the above – with science-based solutions that fit into people's lives. WW meets people where they are, whether through the digital experience on the new, highly-rated WW app or through face-to-face workshops, providing the tools, information and inspiration to help people build sustainable, healthy habits.

For more information, visit the WW Instagram and Facebook pages on June 8 to learn more about how to join WW on GWD, take action and join the conversation.

About WW

WW – Weight Watchers Reimagined – is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by the Company pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at corporate.ww.com ).

