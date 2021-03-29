WW, The Female Quotient, Tai Life Media, Partner To Provide Free Mental Wellness Masterclass And Self-Love Program For Students At HBCUs

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) has partnered with The Female Quotient (TFQ) and Tai Life Media Agency to produce a free wellness and self-love masterclass series for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) centered on the physical and mental well-being of students of color. The series kicked off on February 25th and coincided with the launch of the WW Wellness Club.