WWC Global Awarded $82 Million U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Contract

TAMPA, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WWC Global, a federally focused, woman-owned management consulting firm, announced today it was awarded a five-year, $82 million contract for the Office of Transition Initiatives (OTI), part of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The firm will provide a total integrated solution to OTI's needs in project management, recruiting, acquisition, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and communications support for ongoing programming in transition and complex crisis contexts.

OTI supports U.S. foreign policy objectives by helping local partners advance peace and democracy. On this contract, WWC Global has partnered with Nickol Global Solutions (NGS), a consulting firm designed to fortify stakeholder capacity and effectiveness, including in public institutions and civil society organizations and XL Associates, Inc. (XLA), a provider of services and solutions to the national homeland and foreign affairs sectors of the federal government.

"WWC Global is made up of a diverse group of individuals – from international law and policy experts to specialists in humanitarian aid and economic stability," said Lauren Weiner, CEO of WWC Global. "As we apply this expertise to the Office of Transition Initiatives, we look forward to advancing U.S. Foreign Policy and the objective of catalyzing positive political change."

"Working with the Office of Transition Initiatives allows us to bring the WWC Global forward-thinking, meaningful approach to the missions and challenges of USAID, offering solutions to countries in transition," said Donna Huneycutt, President and COO of WWC Global.

With employees in over 30 contract locations, spanning four continents and 13 time zones, WWC Global is the largest woman-owned federal management consulting firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

The U.S. Agency for International Development administers the U.S. foreign assistance program providing economic and humanitarian assistance in more than 80 countries worldwide. OTI works in support of U.S. foreign policy. It seizes emerging windows of opportunity in the political landscape to promote stability, peace, and democracy by catalyzing local initiatives through adaptive and agile programming.

WWC Global is a federally focused, woman-owned management consulting firm with a wide portfolio of clients including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Agency for International Development, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The firm's mission is to help federal agencies put good government principles into practice. Implementing a proven series of program management techniques, carrying out statistical and qualitative analysis, identifying effective metrics, and utilizing performance measurement tools with outcome-based qualitative data, WWC Global provides exemplary client service to surpass mission completion objectives. For more information, visit wwcglobal.com .

