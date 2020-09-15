WWC Global Awarded Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Contract

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WWC Global was awarded a three-year contract supporting the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). The company will provide expertise by way of comprehensive acquisition, portfolio management, and business support.

DISA is a combat support agency of the Department of Defense (DoD). The agency is composed of more than 8,000 military and civilian employees. It provides, operates, and assures information-sharing capabilities and a globally accessible enterprise information infrastructure to directly support joint warfighters, national-level leaders, and coalition partners across the full spectrum of military operations.

"WWC Global leveraged our proven performance in financial management, data acquisition, and customization to secure this contract with DISA," said Lauren Weiner, CEO of WWC Global. "We are excited to support DISA's critical mission to connect and protect the warfighter in cyberspace."

"This contract award enables us to utilize our meaningful approach to the data and budgetary processes at DISA," said Donna Huneycutt, President and COO of WWC Global. "The WWC Global team will apply our systematic methodology to projects, while continuing to focus on putting good government into practice."

WWC Global has over 16 years of financial management and data analysis expertise within the DoD. With employees in over 25 contract locations, spanning four continents and 13 time zones, WWC Global is the largest woman-owned federal management consulting firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

WWC Global is a federally focused, woman-owned management consulting firm with a wide portfolio of clients including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Agency for International Development, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The firm's mission is to help federal agencies put good government principles into practice. Implementing a proven series of program management techniques, carrying out statistical and qualitative analysis, identifying effective metrics, and utilizing performance measurement tools with outcome-based qualitative data, WWC Global provides exemplary client service to surpass mission completion objectives. Over 74 percent of WWC Global staff are veterans and/or military spouses. For more information, visit wwcglobal.com.

