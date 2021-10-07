WWC Global Expands USAID Support with New $15 Million Contract Award

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WWC Global, a federally focused, woman-owned management consulting firm, announced today it was awarded a five-year, $15 million contract providing support to the Center for Democracy, Human Rights and Governance (DRG Center), a Center of Excellence at U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). This is the second USAID contract award for the firm this fiscal year.

WWC Global will provide subject matter specialists in key DRG disciplines. This will enable DRG Center to quickly respond to priorities in Washington, DC and deploy highly skilled DRG technical professionals to support USAID missions' temporary technical needs as well as program management and administrative staff.



The DRG Center provides technical advice and support to USAID missions, implementing programs in democracy, human rights and governance. It generates and disseminates knowledge to build the evidence base for global advancement, elevating and integrating democratic human rights into the broader USAID programming.

"This contract award furthers our depth of experience at USAID and expands our capabilities," said Lauren Weiner, CEO of WWC Global, "It marks close to $200 million in new contract awards for our firm this year."

"WWC Global's mission is to put good government into practice," said Donna Huneycutt, President and COO of WWC Global. "Working with the DRG Center will enable us to support the expansion of government programs aimed at providing positive change."

With employees in more than 30 contract locations, spanning four continents and 13 time zones, WWC Global is the largest woman-owned federal management consulting firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

The U.S. Agency for International Development administers the U.S. foreign assistance program providing economic and humanitarian assistance in more than 80 countries worldwide.

About WWC Global

WWC Global is a federally focused, woman-owned management consulting firm with a wide portfolio of clients including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The firm's mission is to help federal agencies put good government principles into practice. Implementing a proven series of program management techniques, carrying out statistical and qualitative analysis, identifying effective metrics, and utilizing performance measurement tools with outcome-based qualitative data, WWC Global provides exemplary client service to surpass mission completion objectives. For more information, visit wwcglobal.com.

