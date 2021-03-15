WWC Global, McChrystal Group, and Partner Forces Align to Bring Leadership Training to the Federal Workforce

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WWC Global, McChrystal Group, and Partner Forces have established a partnership to deliver high quality leadership programs and sustainment solutions to the federal government. This will offer best-in-class talent management training to build skills and behaviors that enable leaders to unlock the potential of their teams.

Working alongside government customers, the firms' customized approach will implement proven strategies to transform and integrate the changes necessary for effective leadership development.

"'Good government' relies on an effective and engaged government workforce. Targeted investments for these personnel yield outsized dividends in the outcomes of government programs," said Lauren Weiner, CEO of WWC Global.

"Our civil service employees are as critical to the government mission as our military. Leadership programs are just as central to their jobs as they are to our military," said General (Ret.) Stan McChrystal, Co-Founder and CEO of McChrystal Group.

The firms offer a multi-level approach to provide this training. Upon first engagement, McChrystal Group will conduct a Team of Teams® assessment of the organization. This diagnostic analysis, done in concert with employees, will help to understand the "what" and "why"– the issues experienced by a federal team. These assessments are both quantitative and qualitative, assessing behaviors and analyzing how the organization functions in practice. With the data in hand, the firms will design a custom program to improve team performance.

"This partnership integrates three values-based companies and their industry-leading experiences from the public and private sectors in the areas of leadership programs, transition management, strategy and program development, information technology, and human capital," said Jenny Stone, Partner Forces Founder & President.

WWC Global, McChrystal Group, and Partner Forces form a "team of teams" to provide the resources, experience and lasting training to help federal agencies build better more effective and more efficient departments.

Multiple contract vehicles are available including OASIS Pools 1,2,3, HCaTS, and GSA.

About WWC Global

WWC Global is a federally focused, woman-owned management consulting firm with a wide portfolio of clients including the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Agency for International Development, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The firm's mission is to help federal agencies put good government principles into practice. Implementing a proven series of program management techniques, carrying out statistical and qualitative analysis, identifying effective metrics, and utilizing performance measurement tools with outcome-based qualitative data, WWC Global provides exemplary client service to surpass mission completion objectives. Over 70 percent of WWC Global staff are veterans and/or military spouses.

For information about WWC Global, please contact [email protected].

About McChrystal Group

McChrystal Group, founded by General (Ret.) Stanley McChrystal in 2011, is a global advisory services and leadership development firm composed of a diverse mix of professionals from the military, academic, business, and intelligence sectors who specialize in transforming stagnant and siloed organizations into cohesive, adaptable "team of teams." The firm works with firms across the globe from its offices in Alexandria, VA and London, England.

For information about McChrystal Group, please contact [email protected].

About Partner Forces

Partner Forces, a woman-owned small business, provides management consulting services for the homeland security and national security enterprise. The company's mission is to partner with clients and other companies, consultants, and agencies with complementary values to deliver innovative and impactful solutions. For information about Partner Forces, please contact [email protected].

Team of Teams® is a registered trademark of McChrystal Group, LLC.

