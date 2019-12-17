WWD Beauty Inc Names Biossance Brand Digital Innovator Of The Year

The Clean Academy leverages Biossance's expertise in highly effective, sustainable beauty through biotechnology to act as a resource for consumers and industry insiders alike, pulsing out an interactive curriculum of fun and engaging video content from a passionate community of industry experts. Guided by Biossance Brand Ambassador Jonathan Van Ness, as well as scientists, environmental activists, and more, The Clean Academy simplifies complex concepts about ingredients and sustainability, so everyone has the power to make smart choices, no matter where they are on their clean beauty journey.

Every December, the WWD Beauty Inc Awards honors the most innovative and breakthrough performers in the industry, recognizing products, brands, leaders and retailers that defined the year in beauty. Biossance continues its winning streak by having been recognized with multiple awards for product innovation and sustainability.

"We are thrilled to have Biossance honored by Beauty Inc, an incredibly influential and trusted source within the global beauty community," said Catherine Gore, President of Biossance. "We are pleased with our continued leadership in making Clean Beauty the standard for the beauty industry. We believe consumers deserve the best performing products without harm to our planet and we are committed to raising the bar for the industry and delivering on the promise of Clean Beauty for all through Biossance. We are very thankful for all the love we are experiencing from consumers and the influencers who are a large part of making our brand one of the fastest growing brands in skin care."

The Clean Academy will continue to update content to address new developments in ingredients, clarify terminology, and provide actionable advice for going greener in every area of your life. Visit cleanacademy.com or the Biossance YouTube channel for more information.

About Biossance

Pioneering sustainable beauty through biotechnology, Biossance created a 100% plant-based squalane skincare line that delivers the leading skin moisturizer while using only safe and sustainable ingredients. Biossance formulates with a No Compromise® approach, proudly blacklisting over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients because the products you use make a difference for your health and the health of the planet. Biossance makes sure only the most trustworthy and powerful ingredients make the final cut, because they believe and are committed to delivering both best performing and clean beauty products. The full Biossance skin care line can be found at Sephora.

About Beauty Inc

Stemming from the rich coverage of WWD, Beauty Inc was created as the insider's guide to the global beauty community. The publication is highly-regarded for comprehensive reporting on industry trends and marketplace developments and is considered the premier source for in-depth coverage on all aspects of the beauty industry. With eight inspiring issues each year, Beauty Inc is timed to key industry events, trade shows, CEW series, Summits, New York Fashion Week, and the annual Beauty Inc Awards.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo, Biossance, and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

