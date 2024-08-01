WWE® AND AIRES TECH ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR GLOBAL MARKETING PARTNERSHIP

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aires Tech and WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today unveiled a momentous new partnership aimed at bolstering the personal performance regimens of WWE Superstars. The collaboration will educate fans worldwide about safeguarding against ubiquitous electromagnetic frequency (EMF) sources' potential long-term health effects and support WWE Superstars in enhancing their physical performance, maintenance, and recovery.

The agreement names American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires Tech" or "Aires") as an official WWE partner, building on Aires Tech's dedication to performance and wellness innovation. The partnership will be visible at WWE SummerSlam which takes place Saturday, August 3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.

Aires Tech's agreement with WWE, effective as of June 11 and runs through the end of 2025, will prominently feature across WWE properties, emphasizing extensive social media promotion. The partnership launches with prominent placement on "WWE NOW," the WWE Universe's essential news roundup, airing weekly ahead of WWE programming. Aires will be highlighted in segments of "Celtic Warrior Workouts" on WWE Superstar Sheamus's YouTube channel, featuring fitness routines with top WWE athletes. Fans can catch these integrations by following WWE's platforms regularly, which broadcasts to more than 180 countries in 30 languages and can be seen in 1 billion television households worldwide each week. WWE creates seven hours of original programming that is watched by approximately 11 million diverse fans in the United States.

Earlier this year, Aires Tech became an official partner of UFC , facilitated by WME Sports as part of its comprehensive collaboration with Aires Tech to shape the company's brand strategy in sports and entertainment. Together, these partnerships will further fuel Aires' market awareness and sales growth, in pursuit of transforming the brand into a household name.

"We are excited to expand TKO's partnership with Aires Tech to include WWE," said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Partnerships for TKO. "Aires' attention to detail on innovation coupled with health and wellness practices aligns with WWE's approach to safety for its athletes."

"Our collaboration with the WWE sheds further light on the invisible dangers of EMFs as digital connectivity is more deeply entwined into our daily lives," said Josh Bruni, chief executive officer of Aires Tech. "Aires' technology protects against the negative effects of EMF and amplifies the positive, helping athletes feel and perform their best. The WWE represents the pinnacle of athleticism and we're proud to partner with them to heighten the awareness of the potential health effects of EMF."

The company has also partnered with Canada Basketball and individual athletes as part of their #AiresAthletes campaign that connects the brand with peak performance and health in the minds of consumers. The athlete partners appear in programming and content to engage athletes and tens of millions sports fans around the world to promote the Aires brand and its EMF protection products. The #AiresAthletes roster includes Toronto Raptors' RJ Barrett, 6-time NHL All-Star John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Maycee "The Future" Barber of the UFC's Women's Flyweight division and NFL Legend and 3-time NFL Pro Bowler Tiki Barber.

For more information on Aires' partnership with the WWE and its innovative EMF protection technology, please visit www.airestech.com .

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO includes UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion households in approximately 210 countries and territories, and we organize more than 300 live events year-round, attracting more than two million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.

About WWE®

WWE® is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sports, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About American Aires Inc. ("Aires Tech")

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protect against the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR). Aires' Lifetune products target EMR emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com .

On behalf of the board of directors

Company Contact:

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position and financial measures, future market position, growth, innovations, global impact, business strategy, brand development, product adoption, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, 2024 being our best year ever, continuing our trajectory of revenue growth, relationships with athletes, celebrities and performers, the size and growth of the consumer market focused on wellbeing and EMF protection, strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, the occurrence of force majeure events, developments and changes in laws and regulations, competitive factors, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Shares have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of any person in the United States, absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any common shares in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Aires Tech