WWE Hall of Famer and Professional Wrestler Rob Van Dam Launches Line of Wellness Products, a Strategic Move in the Rapidly Growing Cannabis Industry

The launch will include the multi-state rollout of RVD420 and the national DAM GOOD CBD e-commerce platform for DTC delivery

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Van Dam, WWE Hall of Famer and global sports entertainment icon, today announced the official launch of his wellness products, a new generation of cannabis and Hemp products that align directly with his long-time cannabis advocacy and include a vertically integrated partnership for a THC product, as well as CBD product lines.

The soon-to-be-released THC launch of RVD420 is anchored by a strategic retail and distribution partnership with a leading multi-state cannabis ("MSO") operator, alongside the national DAM GOOD CBD e-commerce platform beginning in Summer 2026.

Highlights:

Multi-state THC rollout of RVD420 across seven (7) key U.S. markets

Strategic retail partnership with a leading MSO

Hall of Famer-backed brand with dedicated and built-in customer base

National DAM GOOD CBD e-commerce platform launching in June 2026

Rob Van Dam's wellness products are designed to bridge authentic cannabis culture with disciplined execution, offering premium THC products that reflect the positive culture and benefits of cannabis. The national CBD e-commerce platform is focused on recovery, rest, and everyday beneficial use.

"Creating these products for other cannabis enthusiasts is very important to me – THC and CBD products have been part of my routine for decades and instrumental to my success," said Rob Van Dam, co-founder. "Authenticity, quality, and consistency are all things that I stand for, and will be part of the customer experience when trying the products."

About Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam (RVD) is an American wrestler and actor best known for his time in ECW, WWE, and TNA/Impact Wrestling. RVD rose to fame in ECW in the late 1990s, managed by Bill Alfonso, during which he feuded with Jerry Lynn and Sabu, and won two ECW Tag Team Championships. RVD held the ECW Television Championship for a record 700 days until injury forced him to vacate it in 2000. After ECW closed in 2001, RVD joined WWE and became a multi-time champion across several divisions. He won the Money in the Bank match at WrestleMania 22, then defeated John Cena to claim his first world title at One Night Stand, also becoming the only man to hold both WWE and ECW World Championships simultaneously. RVD was later inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

SOURCE Rob Van Dam