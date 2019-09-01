WWII Anniversary Editions of the Washington Post and Chicago Tribune

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The weekend issues of these two daily newspapers will feature special covers on the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II. On this day, numerous major titles in Europe and US are printing their own historical covers from September 1st, 1939, with The Washington Post and Chicago Tribune being a part of this campaign and telling the story of Poland's heroic war effort.

These editions will publish texts by eminent US and European historians, philosophers, economists, people of culture, and politicians i.e. Anthony Beevor, Roger Moorhouse, Allen Paul, Jack Fairweather, Dermont Turing, Marco Patricelli, Jochen Boehler, as well as many other foreign commentators.

"Today's economic imbalances between Western and Eastern Europe are a consequence of the long year of 1939. Poland would be a stronger country, not only economically but also demographically, and our role in Europe would be much greater," wrote Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in his op-ed.

"With our ever-growing experience, we from the New Media Institute have decided to go out into the world and promote Poland as it really is; as we experience it," said Eryk Mistewicz, President of the New Media Institute and publisher of the Polish magazine Wszystko co Najważniejsze. "The publishers of Le Figaro, L'Opinion, Die Welt, The Washington Post, Chicago Tribune, Sunday Express and Le Soir have been a tremendous help and have shown great kindness in this difficult undertaking. We thank them sincerely," he added.

The campaign was co-organized by the Polish National Foundation and the New Media Institute with support from MSL communication agency, which is a part of the international advertising holding company Publicis Groupe.

The campaign's historical consultant is prof. Wojciech Roszkowski, and the illustrator of the special editions is Le Figaro's Fabien Clairefond.

As a leading institute in Poland, our mission is to trigger debate about all that matters most for society, both in Poland and globally. We deliver our mission through the promotion and support of Poland's modern history as well as through dialogue, engaging governments, the private sector, and civil society. Additionally, our members participate in open debates and private discussions on major issues in Poland. The New Media Institute is the publisher of the opinion magazine "Wszystko co Najważniejsze".

