WWPR Announces Finalists For 2019 Washington PR Woman Of The Year Award

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Women in Public Relations ( WWPR ) announced today the three finalists for its Woman of the Year Award. This 2019 year marks the 30th anniversary since WWPR introduced the esteemed award, which was created to recognize senior-level PR practitioners reaching the pinnacle of their career and who have contributed tremendously to the industry, their community and served as mentors in the field.

The 2019 Woman of the Year Award Finalists are:

Maura Corbett , Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Glen Echo Group

, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, KayAnn Schoeneman , Marketplace Leader and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Ketchum

, Marketplace Leader and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Ketchum Susan Waldman , Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Meals on Wheels

"This year marks a major milestone for our organization and the professionals who have been a part of this incredible celebration, fostering leadership across the communications industry here in DC and beyond," said Amanda Cate, President of WWPR. "As we applaud these individuals for their hard work and dedication, we also extend our applause to the community and to those who surround our finalists because we all know success cannot be achieved alone."

The finalists will be recognized and one honoree will be named at the annual luncheon on Friday, November 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Hotel Fairmont Washington D.C. Georgetown. In honor of the 30th anniversary, this year's theme is "Pearls of Wisdom" to commemorate three decades of recognizing exceptional women in the communications industry. This unique luncheon offers both seasoned and emerging industry leaders the opportunity to network and exchange personal and professional experiences of other women in the business, how they got there and what it takes to excel in our industry.

The organization received a wide breadth of nominations of exceptional women leading the communications industry in the D.C. Metro area. Nominees were selected by a panel of judges and evaluated on their demonstrated ability in the communications field, contributions to the community and industry leadership qualities.

The Woman of the Year luncheon, established in 1990, is one of WWPR's signature events. It is an annual experience fostering camaraderie among women in public relations, culminating in this must-attend event that honors the achievements of those who have reached a pinnacle in the profession.

Register to attend the event and follow the conversation using the hashtag #WOY2019. For additional information, please contact WWPR Woman of the Year committee co-chairs Taylor Leaming and Jacqueline Wilson at woy@wwpr.org .

About Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR)

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking.

