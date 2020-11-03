WWPR Announces Finalists For 2020 Woman Of The Year Award

Jennifer Curley , President and CEO, Curley Company

, President and CEO, Zain Habboo, Chief Marketing & Mobilization Officer, International Rescue Committee

Chief Marketing & Mobilization Officer, International Rescue Committee Sandra Wills Hannon , Ph.D, APR, Founder, the Hannon Group

"The nominations this year were outstanding, and the finalists are a testament to the incredible communications professionals who have fostered community, committed to excellence and shown tremendous leadership, especially this year," said Sarah Beth Cloar, President of WWPR. "While we won't be able to celebrate in person, this year we will join together virtually to celebrate their achievements and recognize these outstanding women."

The finalists will be recognized and one honoree will be named at the virtual celebration, held on Thursday, November 19 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST. This year also recognizes the 40th anniversary of Washington Women in Public Relations, and the event will celebrate four decades of the organization empowering its members to be community-driven leaders in the field. The Woman of the Year award event offers both seasoned and emerging industry leaders the opportunity to celebrate personal and professional experiences.

The organization received a wide breadth of nominations of exceptional women leading the communications industry in the D.C. Metro area. Nominees were selected by a panel of judges and evaluated on their demonstrated ability in the communications field, contributions to the community and industry leadership qualities.

The Woman of the Year award celebration, established in 1990, is one of WWPR's signature events. It is an annual experience fostering camaraderie among women in public relations, culminating in this must-attend event that honors the achievements of those who have reached a pinnacle in the profession.

Register to attend the virtual event and follow the conversation using the hashtag #WOY2020. For additional information, please contact WWPR Woman of the Year committee co-chairs Hillarie Turner and Jacqueline Wilson at [email protected].

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional organization cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the DC market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking.

