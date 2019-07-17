WWPR Seeks Applications For New Pro Bono Client

WASHINGTON, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR), announced that it is actively seeking a new pro-bono client for a two-year term commencing in January 2020. The professional organization is inviting nonprofit organizations serving women and/or families in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to apply to work with WWPR's Pro Bono Committee, which has provided public relations support and strategy to local organizations since its inception in 1992.

"The members of WWPR bring tremendous value, resources and skill to the DC community, so there is no better way than to harness their expertise for a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enhance and improve the lives of women and/or families," said Amanda Cate, WWPR President.

WWPR is a DC-based organization dedicated to serving women in the public relations and communications fields. WWPR's Pro Bono Committee is exclusively focused on helping its clients achieve and amplify the impact of their key communications objectives during the two-year term. The scope of communications services varies depending on the needs of the pro-bono client, and may include strategic planning, branding, messaging, media training, media outreach and monitoring, event planning, social media engagement, digital communication and/or website support.

Applications must be submitted no later than midnight on Monday, August 19. Organizations interested in applying for this program must demonstrate the following:

A mission dedicated to serving women and/or families in the Metro D.C. area

501(c) 3 status

At least 24 months in operation (with 501(c) 3 status) prior to submitting nomination

A dedicated point person to serve as liaison with WWPR Pro Bono Committee

A dedicated communications staff person and a strong commitment to communications

Completed applications may be submitted to probono@wwpr.org.

The Pro Bono Committee's 2018-2019 client has been Sitar Arts Center, an organization that provides afterschool multidisciplinary arts education to economically vulnerable children and youth in DC.

"We are delighted and grateful to have had the opportunity to work with WWPR. The Pro Bono team's hard work and guidance truly made a difference at Sitar Arts Center," said Maureen Dwyer, Executive Director of Sitar Arts Center. "We were able to better align our communications strategy that will help us reach and inform a wider audience about Sitar's digital and performing arts education to children, youth and teens in Washington, DC. WWPR's Pro Bono program is a vital resource for non-profits, like Sitar, who need the additional support in developing their communications."

"I'm extremely proud of the work that the Pro Bono Committee has done to support Sitar's mission and elevate their impactful programs for local students," said Amanda Cate, 2019 WWPR President. "WWPR's community is greatly enhanced and impressed by the tremendous value that our pro bono clients give back to the DC metro community, a commitment that WWPR shares. We know Sitar Arts Center's future is exceptionally promising, just as we look forward to developing a meaningful relationship with a new pro bono client in the coming year."

Following an application review and interview process, WWPR will announce a new Pro Bono client in early 2020. For more information about WWPR, visit www.wwpr.org. Specific questions about the application process may be directed to Pro Bono Co-Chairs Bonnie Piper and Carrie Johnson at probono@wwpr.org.

About Washington Women in Public Relations

Washington Women in Public Relations (WWPR) is a member-based professional society cultivating and inspiring female communicators to reach their full potential in the D.C. market and beyond. The organization is committed to providing leadership opportunities, professional development, mentorship, and industry networking. Find out more at www.wwpr.org, "Like" us on Facebook.com/WashingtonWomeninPR, join our group on LinkedIn, and follow us on Twitter @WWPR and Instagram @WWPRDC.

SOURCE Washington Women in Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.wwpr.org

