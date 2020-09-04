www.getvapefree.com Announces Free Limited-Time Vaping Treatment Program for Nicotine Addicted Teens, Students, Military, Veterans and First Responders

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- www.getvapefree.com, an innovator in digital health educational content, announced today that it is offering its treatment program for free to nicotine-addicted e-cigarette users for a limited time to do their part in the fight against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a bad situation far worse. A recent study from Stanford Medical School found that teens and young adults who vape have a much higher risk of COVID-19 infection than their peers.

This innovative online program is led by Rocky Rosen, a world-famous nicotine addiction treatment specialist. Get Vape Free offers a solution for this emerging, serious American public health crisis. Free enrollment is available for students of all ages, members of the military, veterans and first responders from today through the end of November by using the code: QUITNOW.

Mr. Rosen, known as "The Vape Whisperer," commented, "I have helped people from all walks of life get smoke-free for over thirty years - Academy, Emmy, and Grammy Award winners, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, medical professionals, and more importantly, the average person who has found themselves out of control due to no fault of their own. I help people get smoke-free with passion, humor, a little insight and a firm commitment to help as many people as I can walk away from nicotine - quickly and effectively."

"The long-term health implications of today's youth vaping epidemic are only just starting to be understood," said Leana Greene, President of www.getvapefree.com and Founder of Kids In The House, one of the world's largest online video parenting platforms. "It is astonishing how many kids are vaping. As the mother of three teenage children, I have been on the front lines of this battle. I am convinced we must take action before it gets even worse."

The online treatment program consists of four hour-long online workshops. They are taught by Mr. Rosen, who has decades-long track record of success in treating nicotine addiction.

The "Get Vape Free" course and free introductory offer are available online for free at www.getvapefree.com with the code: QUITNOW.

