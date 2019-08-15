WXYZ in Detroit wins NABJ Award for Bounce Detroit on-air special

CINCINNATI, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WXYZ in Detroit, an ABC affiliate of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), has been honored by the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) with its Salute to Excellence Award.

The NABJ awards honor exemplary coverage of African Americans and highlight the work of media organizations and individuals involved in digital, print, television, radio, photojournalism, podcasting, public relations and marketing categories. The NABJ announced the award winners Saturday at its annual convention and career fair, which took place this year in Miami, Florida.

The award was given for WXYZ's on-air special, "Spotlight on the News: Inside Michigan's African American Vote," in the television top 15 market category for "public affairs interview/discussion." The special aired on Bounce Detroit in October 2018 and explored the issues voters were facing in the election and the role of the African-American vote on the future of Michigan.

Bounce TV, part of Scripps' Katz Networks, launched in 2011 and is the first and only African-American broadcast network on over-the-air television, featuring original dramas and off-network series, movies, specials, live sports and more.

"This honor from NABJ demonstrates the power of local journalism to add important context to issues – both local and national – of critical importance to the diverse communities it serves every day," said Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson. "We are incredibly proud of this collaborative reporting project and the teams at WXYZ and Bounce TV for their commitment to give light to underreported issues across the country."

The "Spotlight on the News" special included conversations with political experts, award-winning journalists, civil rights activists, religious leaders and the leaders of Michigan's Democratic and Republican parties.

"We are so proud to receive this national recognition from the NABJ for the "Spotlight on the News: Inside Michigan's African American Vote special," said Mike Murri, WXYZ and WMYD vice president and general manager. "This local Bounce TV special was an innovative approach to create relevant content for our viewers."

