Wyatt & Son Auctions Unveils "Talladega Nights" Estate Auction Featuring Hollywood and Historical Treasures

Discover the Epitome of Luxury, NASCAR, and Hollywood History in this Exclusive Online Auction Event!

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyatt & Son Auctions, located in Mooresville, NC, is thrilled to announce the upcoming "Talladega Nights" Estate Auction, a spectacular event set to showcase the opulence, glamour, and historical significance of the iconic 12,000+ square foot estate that served as the backdrop for the filming of "Talladega Nights - The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

Original 46" x 28" oil painting of Tiger Woods, by artist Stephen Holland, which is signed by Tiger himself! Signed Talledega Nights Picture By Will Farrell

Prepare for a bidding experience like no other as enthusiasts and collectors from around the world will have the opportunity to acquire pieces of Hollywood history and rare historical artifacts from this legendary property.

"We are honored to present the "Talladega Nights" Estate Auction, a unique opportunity for bidders to own a piece of Hollywood magic and historical legacy," said Shane W. Parker, Founder and CEO of Wyatt and Son Auctions. "The estate's transition to new ownership marks the beginning of a new chapter, and we are excited to offer a carefully curated selection of items that reflect the grandeur and significance of this iconic property."

The current owners of the estate, having recently sold the property to prominent NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick, are downsizing, and graciously offering an unparalleled collection of historically significant items, sports memorabilia, and other items, such as an authenticated, autographed Honus Wagner baseball and an original 46" x 28" oil painting of Tiger Woods, by artist Stephen Holland, which is signed by Tiger himself.

Highlights of the auction also include authenticated documents signed and lettered by some of the most influential figures in American history, including Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, and General George Custer, which all come with provenance and documentation of authenticity. Shane added that he "won't auction anything that hasn't been authenticated by a reputable source." For example, one of the Abraham Lincoln documents comes with a DNA authentication.

The online auction is now accepting absentee bids, and is set to go live on Sunday December 10th, 2023, at 6:00pm EST.

For more information about the Talladega Nights Estate Auction, including the auction catalog and registration details, visit www.WyattAndSonAuctions.com or contact Wyatt and Son Auctions at [email protected]

ABOUT WYATT AND SON AUCTIONS:

Wyatt and Son Auctions is a military and nurse-owned auction house, located in Mooresville, NC. The auction house is a family venture established by Shane and his wife, Jessica, two longtime nurses. Jessica now serves as the company's auctioneer.

After starting the new venture, Gavin, the Parker's son, left his finance position at Fidelity Investments to join the family business, and now serves as the Vice President of Operations. Gavin is a 2020 graduate of The Citadel, as well as an Infantry Officer and Executive Officer in the NC Army National Guard.

While still working as a nurse, Shane founded ShiftWizard, a SAAS based healthcare software company. ShiftWizard was successfully sold for $32 million to HealthStream Inc. in 2020.

After the sale of ShiftWizard, the Parker's established a foundation for pediatric cancer and military veterans, prompting them to become involved with St Jude Children's Research Hospital as volunteers.

Currently, Shane is the Chair of Sponsorship and Fundraising for St. Jude of the Carolina's, where the annual Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner in Charlotte broke fundraising records for the past two years, earning the Carolina's team the St. Jude Event of the Year in 2021.

The auction house specializes in business and personal asset liquidations as well as auctions for hard-to-find, high-end bourbon. Shane, a collector of bourbon himself, has over 500 bottles in his personal collection.

