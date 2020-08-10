Wyatt Law Firm, Carabin Shaw Partner To Help COVID-19 Patients

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio-area law firms Wyatt Law Firm, PLLC, and Carabin Shaw are partnering to assist the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center's (STBTC) efforts to collect convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients. The two firms will provide $50,000.00 each — $100,000.00 total — in gift cards to encourage South Texans who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma. Donors will receive a $50.00 Visa gift card for each eligible donation.

Convalescent plasma contains antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19 and may provide passive immunity to certain patients with severe forms of the illness. The plasma is used to treat patients with active infections, and it is one of the few treatments available for COVID-19.

The gift cards are supplied by the firms and are not funded by the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, a subsidiary of BioBridge Global. The gift cards will be distributed while supplies last.

STBTC is supplying hospitals with convalescent plasma and plans to stockpile plasma donations for any future surges in demand. The average plasma donation provides enough for three doses, which are transfused to patients in hopes of helping their immune systems fight off a COVID-19 infection.

"The fight isn't over, so we need to continue to collect plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients," said Paula Wyatt, Founding Partner of Wyatt Law Firm. "The Greater San Antonio community has done so much for us, and we want to do our part to make San Antonio strong and healthy."

"We felt it was vital for us to encourage people to make a lifesaving plasma donation," said Jamie Shaw, a partner at Carabin Shaw. "It's critically important to our community, and we want to encourage others to step up and help."

Representatives from Wyatt Law Firm and Carabin Shaw met with STBTC representatives and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg at the STBTC Donor Pavilion earlier today to announce the program and take questions from the media.

Nationally, blood centers collecting convalescent plasma are, by the end of August, looking to double the 100,000 doses given to patients so far. STBTC has provided more than 4,400 of those doses.

STBTC is the only organization in this area collecting convalescent plasma that can be transfused directly to patients with COVID-19. The center is taking donations by appointment only at the Donor Pavilion in San Antonio and its donor room in Victoria, Texas. Interested donors can learn more by visiting SouthTexasBlood.org or emailing [email protected]. All donors must contact the center and be screened for COVID-19 antibody levels and symptoms before donating. If you haven't had COVID-19, you can still help by donating blood to help address the current critical need.

About Wyatt Law Firm, PLLC:

Get a fighter on your side. Wyatt Law Firm fights for victims of negligence and has recovered more than $500 million for clients. We speak for those who can't. We stand firm in the legal arena, seeking compensation and justice for our clients. We are passionate about taking swift, aggressive, and effective legal action for people who have suffered at the hands of negligent corporations and individuals. Most of all, we are passionate about doing what is right for our clients. With decades of combined experience, each lawyer at our firm possesses a unique range of skills and abilities that, when pooled together, create a formidable force for justice. Our law firm is small, but our reach is large — as proven by our results. For more information, visit www.wyattlawfirm.com. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wyattlawfirm, on Twitter at www.twitter.com/wyattlawfirm, and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/wyattlawfirm.

About Carabin Shaw:

Carabin Shaw law firm has nearly 30 years of experience helping clients get the attention they deserve and representing people who have suffered catastrophic injuries and tragic wrongful deaths. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Carabin Shaw attorneys practice law in the fields of Auto Accidents, Semi Truck Accidents/18 Wheeler Crashes, Motorcycle Accidents, Injured Workers, Wrongful Death and Product Liability, in addition to other specialties. For more information, visit www.carabinshaw.com.

About the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center:

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center (STBTC) is a nonprofit community blood center that provides blood, plasma, platelets and other blood components to 100 hospitals in 48 South Texas counties. It is the largest blood supplier in our region. In addition, it recovers and distributes donated human tissue for transplant. STBTC has a 45-year history serving the South Texas community. It is part of the BioBridge Global family of nonprofit organizations, which offers services in regenerative medicine and research including blood banking and resource management; cellular therapy; umbilical cord blood collection and storage; donated human tissue recovery and distribution for transplant; and testing of blood and plasma products to help patients in the United States and worldwide. STBTC has seven donor rooms in South Texas and conducts hundreds of mobile blood drives each year. STBTC is online at SouthTexasBlood.org .

SOURCE Wyatt Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.wyattlawfirm.com

