WyattWear, LLC Launches Fashion-Forward Bib Collection for Adolescents and Adults with Special Needs

WyattWear is recasting the image of the bib into a fashion accessory for individuals with special needs.

"An individual in the special needs community told me she looked and felt childish when wearing her current bib. Our goal is rebuilding confidence and self-esteem by providing fashionable alternatives," Robin Williams Evans said.

The Collection

The debut collection features high-end, absorbent cotton flannels paired with faux leather and microsuede. The lining is a uniquely engineered fabric that captures and distributes moisture with superior holding capacity. Fashion is stunningly woven into functionality to create an accessory that protects clothing. "I feel like a fashionista," a WyattWear customer said.

About Robin and Wayne Evans

Robin and Wayne are parents to Wyatt, a teenager with cerebral palsy. Robin is a consultant and author of "Living a Happy Life with a Special-Needs Child," and Wayne is a psychologist in private practice. They both believe all individuals have the right to be stylish, so they formed WyattWear to provide high-end, fashion-forward bibs for individuals with special needs.

www.WyattWear.com

