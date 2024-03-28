WYBOT Introduces the Programmable A1 Cordless Pool Vacuum Pool Cleaner

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOTICS, a visionary leader in swimming pool cleaning and maintenance choices, recently announced its latest product is now available. Enter the WYBOT A1 Cordless Pool Vacuum Pool Cleaner, developed to provide an affordable entry point to above-ground and semi-inground pool cleaning robotics without skimping on features. The new device showcases the deep understanding and innovation the company brings to its industry.

The new WYBOT A1 Cordless Pool Vacuum Pool Cleaner. No more wasted time and energy manually cleaning above ground pools. Explore the programmable features of the WYBOT A1. Changing pool cleaning for the better.

"Since 2005, we have built a culture of listening to our customers and then developing solutions to their pool cleaning wishes based on the latest tech," commented a company spokesperson. "Our WYBOT A1 is something our whole team is proud of. The combination of superior performance, unparalleled convenience, and price is a game-changer."

At the heart of the WYBOT A1's exceptional cleaning capabilities are its dual motors and dual-filter system. Engineered for maximum efficiency, these features ensure powerful suction that effortlessly removes dust, sand, and small leaves from the pool floor. The 180μm fine filter and cotton foam work in tandem to trap debris, leaving pools immaculately clean with minimal effort required from the user.

Setting the WYBOT A1 apart is its Scheduled Cleaning Function, offering four customizable cleaning modes to suit individual preferences. By simply pressing a button, users can program the device to clean according to their desired schedule, eliminating the need for repetitive manual work. This intelligent scheduling system ensures consistent cleaning performance, allowing users to enjoy their pool without the burden of frequent maintenance.

Solving a common problem of competitor devices and a cause of immense frustration that past pool robot cleaning device owners have expressed, the WYBOT A1 boasts an extended run-time of up to 120 minutes on a single charge, courtesy of its upgraded high-capacity battery. This extended cleaning time removes the need for frequent recharging, making uninterrupted cleaning sessions simple to experience without always having to remember to keep the device charging. By making cleaning sessions more convenient, pools stay more clean more often.

The A1's Automatic Parking Technology further enhances user convenience by autonomously guiding the robot to the pool's edge when the battery runs low. The convenient pop-out feature simplifies cleaning, enabling users to effortlessly remove the filter tray and rinse it with a hose, ensuring hassle-free maintenance.

Incorporating an Edge Cleaning Function, the WYBOT A1 focuses on thorough cleaning along the pool's edges, ensuring no area is left untouched. When the machine detects a wall, it briefly pauses to concentrate on edge cleaning before seamlessly resuming cleaning of the pool floor.

Compact and lightweight, the WYBOT A1 is designed for easy handling and maneuverability. Equipped with a sturdy handle, it can be effortlessly lifted out of the water after use. The included hooks facilitate convenient storage by attaching to standard pool poles (not included), further enhancing its user-friendly design.

Owning a pool is a lifestyle choice that celebrates relaxation and quality free time. The WYBOT A1 Cordless Pool Vacuum Pool Cleaner addresses a common challenge pool owners facing right now: eliminating the labor-intensive and time-consuming task of manual pool cleaning. By introducing the WYBOT A1, WYBOTICS aims to remove this burden for everyday pool owners and families due to its affordable price point. With its advanced features and automated operation, the A1 allows pool owners to reclaim their time and enjoy their pool in a way that many of the owners of the new device describe as "magical."

According to the company, the WYBOT A1 is also a cost-effective alternative for those who hire professional pool cleaners regularly. Outsourcing cleaning tasks adds up quickly, with the device's price exceeded long before a typical pool season ends. By investing in the A1, users can achieve comparable cleaning results at a fraction of the cost with a long-lasting device that they own. This democratization of pool cleaning technology aligns with the WYBOT vision. The new product exemplifies how tech can empower individuals to tackle everyday challenges and make life simpler and more fun rather than more complicated and demanding.

The WYBOT A1 Cordless Pool Vacuum Pool Cleaner represents a shift in pool maintenance technology that benefits pool owners immensely. With its combination of advanced features and user-friendly design, it helps maintain a high standard for pool cleaning while presenting a big jump forward in convenience and efficiency for pool owners worldwide.

About WYBOTICS

WYBOTICS, founded in 2005, is a prominent innovator in the swimming pool cleaning robot industry. Dedicated to simplifying pool maintenance, WYBOTICS designs and produces cutting-edge pool cleaning robots, aiming to provide crystal-clear water and a hassle-free experience for pool enthusiasts.

