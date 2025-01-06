WYBOT S3 UNVEILED AT CES 2025: THE FIRST SELF-DOCKING, SELF-EMPTYING, AUTOMATIC CHARGING POOL CLEANING ROBOT

WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot revolutionizes pool maintenance with state-of-the-art autonomous 3D Mapping, Smart Debris Management and underwater control

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOT, a leader in cutting-edge pool cleaning technology, today announced the WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot, a groundbreaking advancement in robotic pool maintenance, at CES 2025 (Venetian Expo, Level 2, Booth 51423). Equipped with first-of-its-kind features including 3D mapping, self-emptying, automatic solar charging and real-time cleaning control, the WYBOT S3 delivers unmatched performance and hands-free pool maintenance for up to a month.

"The WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot is the ultimate testament to WYBOT's commitment to innovation and pool owner convenience," said José Vallés, Vice President and General Manager of Americas at WYBOT. "With the integration of cutting-edge robotic technologies, the WYBOT S3 represents the pinnacle of innovation in the industry, offering pool owners a smarter, more efficient and environmentally friendly way to maintain their pools."

WYBOT S3 Marks a New Autonomous Era for Pool Cleaning Robots

Over the past several years, pool cleaning technology has evolved from cumbersome wired robots to the cordless convenience of battery-powered robots that reduce user effort yet still require manual maintenance after each cleaning mission. The WYBOT S3 marks a new era in pool cleaning innovation, featuring self-docking, self-emptying, and solar automatic charging. The WYBOT S3 provides customers with a new level of hands-free, sustainable, and effective pool maintenance, giving them more time to enjoy an immaculately clean pool.

Key Features and Benefits of the WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot

Advanced 3D Mapping and Real-Time Cleaning Tracking: The WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot uses multiple sensors, including gyroscope, to create a 3D map of the underwater environment, letting it plan the most efficient cleaning route and eliminate blind spots. This is particularly important for ensuring full coverage in irregularly shaped pools.

World's First Self-Emptying Pool Cleaner: The WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning robot is the world's first robotic pool cleaner to feature Smart Debris Management, which includes an automated self-emptying system. After each cleaning cycle, the WYBOT S3 transfers debris collected in the robot's 3-liter debris bin into a 10-liter above ground base station. This ensures continuous performance without user intervention. With Smart Debris Management, a pool owner can go up to 30 days or eight full cleanings before the docking station's bin needs to be emptied.

Automatic Charging with Solar Assistance: Equipped with dual charging capabilities, the WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot utilizes solar-assisted charging to reduce energy consumption while maintaining cleaning efficiency. Under optimal sunlight, the solar panel provides 1.5 hours of runtime after a single day of charging. Traditional DC charging is also available for reliable performance under all weather conditions.

Vision Aided Debris Detection and Removal - The WYBOT S3 uses a camera to see and detect larger amounts of debris, allowing it to more efficiently and accurately focus on the areas that need the most cleaning.

Real-Time Monitoring and Control Underwater via WIFI and Sonar: Advanced underwater sonar communication and cloud connectivity allow users to track cleaning progress and make adjustments via their mobile device. The WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot wirelessly connects to the base station via WIFI and underwater via sonar, allowing users to monitor their mission and tailor cleaning schedules. Users can also remotely direct the robot to focus on specific areas for a customized cleaning experience.

Setting a New Standard in Pool Cleaning

The WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot introduces industry-first technologies to simplify pool maintenance, ensuring a sparkling clean pool with zero intervention. Available for pre-order on www.wybotpool.com , starting in Q2, the WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot will be priced at $2,999. Early adopters will enjoy exclusive incentives during the launch period.

Experience WYBOT S3 at CES 2025

Visit WYBOT at CES 2025 in the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Booth 51423 for an exclusive look at the WYBOT S3 and a chance to win a pool cleaning robot. The WYBOT S3 Pool Cleaning Robot will also be showcased at two premier CES media events:

Pepcom's Digital Experience! : Monday, January 6, 2025 , starting at 7:00 PM PST in the Octavius Ballroom at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas .

: , starting at in the Octavius Ballroom at Caesars Palace, . ShowStoppers @ CES 2025: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 , starting at 6:00 PM PST , in the Grand Ballroom at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino , Las Vegas .

Witness first-hand how WYBOT is transforming pool care with groundbreaking innovation.

About WYBOT

WYBOT is a global leader in innovative pool maintenance solutions, dedicated to transforming pool cleaning into an effortless and intelligent experience. Known for its cutting-edge technology and design excellence, the company is a 2025 CES Best of Innovation Award Honoree. WYBOT has also earned international acclaim, including the 2024 French Design Award, 2024 New York Design Award, and 2024 Paris Design Award, recognizing the company's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design.

WYBOT continues to set new benchmarks in robotic pool cleaning, driven by a vision to simplify pool ownership and enhance the user experience. Stay updated on WYBOT's latest innovations by following us on social media: Instagram: @WYBOT_official , Twitter (X): @WYBOT_official, Facebook: WYBOTPool. For more information, visit www.wybotpool.com .

