WYBOTICS Release the WYBOT C1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

New 2024 robot pool cleaner changes the game when it comes to keeping in-ground pools looking great.

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOTICS, an innovator in the swimming pool cleaning and maintenance device world, recently celebrated the news its latest breakthrough is available, the WYBOT C1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner for In-Ground Pools. This new piece of swimming pool tech represents an advancement over previous models, skyrocketing efficient "hands-free" cleaning for homeowners.

Across the pool and even up the walls. The WYBOT C1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner gets the job done without fail. Experience having a Robotic Pool Cleaner. The WYBOT C1 with AP control for superior performance.

"The C1 represents a new era when it comes to home pool cleaning," commented the WYBOTICS team. "This is a big leap forward that changes how pool owners can relate to how they handle their chores at home. The tech makes having a pool even more luxurious since the need for time-consuming cleaning efforts is removed."

The WYBOT C1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner is designed to address the evolving needs of in-ground pool owners, offering a host of advanced features and enhancements over previous models. Equipped with an upgraded independent water pump motor, the C1 achieves a maximum filtration rate of 3037 gallons per hour (GPH). This ensures thorough and efficient cleaning of various debris types from all pool surfaces, including sand, leaves, and tough dirt. 4 PVC brushes with a strong grip further enhance cleaning performance, delivering a crystal-clear pool and a refreshing swimming experience.

In addition to its efficient cleaning capabilities, the WYBOT C1 offers versatile cleaning modes to suit different pool cleaning needs. With default settings and intelligent allocation of cleaning time, the C1 efficiently cleans pool floors, walls, and waterlines, ensuring comprehensive coverage with minimal effort required from the user. Its long battery life provides up to 120-150 minutes of continuous runtime, while rapid charging ensures the device is ready for the next cleaning session in about 3 hours. Designed for in-ground pools up to 65 feet in length and 9.8 feet in depth, the C1 is equipped with advanced sensors and gyroscopes for intelligent path planning, resulting in methodical coverage with fewer missed spots.

The versatility of the 2024 WYBOT C1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner extends beyond its exceptional cleaning performance. The C1 works smoothly with both above-ground and in-ground pools, ensuring optimal cleaning results regardless of where the device is deployed. The adaptability showcases its smart design and also its ability to stay useful for years to come.

The C1 boasts eye-opening obstacle-crossing capabilities, allowing it to navigate everything from pool toys to floating debris without any headaches at all. Equipped with advanced sensors, the C1 adjusts its path accordingly, making sure the cleaning task is accomplished without getting jammed up or stuck during the job.

The C1 also features a cycle timer function, enhancing its efficiency. After being fully charged, the C1 can operate for an entire week, running four working cycles to ensure maximum cleanliness. This extended operation capability minimizes the need for frequent charging, allowing users to enjoy continuous cleaning performance throughout the week with minimal intervention.

Furthermore, the 2024 WYBOT C1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner offers the convenience of scheduled cleaning through a dedicated app. By connecting the C1 to the app, users can easily schedule cleaning sessions at their preferred times, ensuring their pool remains clean and ready for use without the need for manual intervention. This innovative feature adds an extra layer of convenience for users, allowing them to control and monitor their pool cleaning activities remotely.

According to the company, the benefits of having access to the WYBOT C1 are crystal clear. The device gets rid of the stressful end of pool ownership, saving hard work or the need to hire a worker. With the C1, pool owners can spend more time enjoying their pool and less time worrying about maintenance chores, or scheduling cleaners to come by and ensure their pool is presentable.

The new device has been met with early passionate feedback from shoppers. One recent customer, Jetsetter Jackson, shared his thoughts in a five-star review, "This robot is a great tool to allow you to spend more time enjoying the use of the pool and less time cleaning it. It's larger than I expected, but that was great as It made quick work of my oval above-ground pool, climbing the walls and bottom of the pool with ease. It had no problem going over the intake filter and skimming the leaves from the surface. After use, it goes back to the wall of the house to charge."

In conclusion, the launch of the 2024 WYBOT C1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner represents a significant milestone in pool maintenance technology. With its innovative features and user-friendly design, the C1 offers a practical solution for in-ground pool owners, providing efficient and effortless cleaning at an affordable price.

