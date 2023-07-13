WYBOTICS Unveils the WYBOT Osprey 700: A Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner Redefining Pool Maintenance

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WYBOTICS, a prominent player in the swimming pool cleaning robot industry, has unveiled its latest offering, the WYBOT Osprey 700. This state-of-the-art cordless robotic pool cleaner is poised to transform the world of pool maintenance, presenting a range of features designed to enhance efficiency and convenience for pool owners.

With a remarkable track record spanning nearly two decades, WYBOTICS has continuously pushed boundaries and embraced technological advancements, launching several generations of highly efficient, convenient and intelligent swimming pool cleaning robots, serving millions of users in all countries/regions throughout the world. The launch of the Osprey 700 further solidifies their commitment to innovation in crafting highly efficient and intelligent swimming pool cleaning robots.

At the core of the Osprey 700 lies its intelligent path planning capabilities, enabling it to meticulously navigate pools with precision. It offers two ways of path planning -an A-star path and a regular wall-climbing path. By analyzing the pool's layout and utilizing advanced sensors, the Osprey 700 optimizes its cleaning path, ensuring thorough coverage of both the pool floor and walls.

One of the standout advantages of the Osprey 700 is its cordless design, which eliminates the hassles of tangled cords and provides enhanced mobility. Equipped with gyroscope and advanced sensors for optimising coverage area, this robotic cleaner ensures a comprehensive cleaning experience, reaching even the most challenging areas.

"We are excited to introduce the Osprey 700, a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship and technological innovation," said the spokesperson of WYBOTICS team, "Our team has dedicated significant efforts to develop a product that simplifies pool maintenance while enhancing user experience. The Osprey 700 exemplifies our vision for a more efficient and convenient future."

To further streamline the cleaning process, the Osprey 700 features a quick charger that facilitates a full charge in just 3.5 to 4 hours, minimizing downtime and maximizing cleaning efficiency. With an impressive working cycle of up to 110 minutes, this robotic cleaner ensures an efficient cleaning session, leaving pools sparkling and inviting.

WYBOTICS has gained industry recognition for its reliability and innovative solutions, serving a wide customer base globally. The Osprey 700 represents the culmination of their relentless pursuit of redefining pool maintenance, offering unparalleled convenience and performance.

In an exciting development, WYBOT has announced a special discounted price for the Osprey 700 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day, providing an ideal opportunity for pool owners to upgrade their cleaning routine and embrace cutting-edge pool maintenance technology.

To learn more about the Osprey 700 and take advantage of the exclusive Amazon Prime Day offer, please visit WYBOT store.

About WYBOTICS: Established in 2005, WYBOTICS has been a driving force in the swimming pool cleaning robot industry. With a relentless commitment to craftsmanship and technological innovation, the company has consistently delivered highly efficient and intelligent swimming pool cleaning robots that have delighted millions of users worldwide. By continuously pushing boundaries and setting new industry standards, WYBOTICS remains at the forefront of revolutionizing pool maintenance.

To find out more about the company, please visit: https://www.wybotpool.com/

