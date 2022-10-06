Wyld Announces Launch of Good Tide Edibles

Environmentally responsible solventless hash rosin edibles with a tropical twist available in Oregon, California and Colorado in fall 2022

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyld , the best-selling cannabis edibles brand in the U.S., is expanding its family of brands with the launch of Good Tide. The solventless hash rosin edible brand will be available in Oregon, California and Colorado markets in fall 2022.

Good Tide gummies are made with premium solventless hash rosin that delivers a true-to-plant high. The rosin includes naturally occurring terpenes and minor cannabinoids from the cannabis plant which harmonize with the tropical real-fruit ingredients to create a delicious, full spectrum experience. Good Tide offers a trio of irresistible vegan flavors including Mango, Guava and Pineapple.

"Wyld is proud to welcome Good Tide to our portfolio. Not only does Good Tide perfectly complement Wyld's current offerings, it meets our sustainability initiatives. This brand is Climate Neutral Certified, produced with a carbon neutral footprint, 100% renewable energies, and comes with a customized plastic-free, fully recyclable, and compostable packaging," said CEO Aaron Morris. "We are excited for this solventless addition and to keep pushing our internal sustainability standards to new levels. I can't wait to share with you all our efforts rolling out in 2023!"

Good Tide is here to have fun, do good and make waves. By staying true to what they believe in with their products and approach, Good Tide challenges norms and sets the bar higher. Take a tropical vacation and enjoy all that cannabis has to offer.

For more information regarding Wyld's newest venture, Good Tide, and its latest product offerings, please visit GoodTideCannabis.com .

About Good Tide

Good Tide is made for fun in the sun, hanging with friends, and turning on your inner chill.

Our vegan solventless hash rosin infused gummies come in irresistible tropical flavors made from real-fruit ingredients and offer a full spectrum, true-to-plant experience. Good Tide is part of the Climate Neutral Certified Wyld family of brands and comes in fully compostable packaging. For more information, please visit GoodTideCannabis.com.

About the Wyld Family of Brands

Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, the Wyld family of brands includes Wyld, the #1 cannabis edibles brand in the U.S. and fastest growing edibles brand in Canada; Wyld CBD, the leading CBD ingestibles category in the U.S. natural grocery market; and Good Tide, a newly launched line of solventless hash rosin gummies in tropical flavors. Wyld was founded in 2016, with Wyld CBD joining the family in 2019. Good Tide is Wyld's newest venture, established in 2022. Wyld is the first cannabis family of brands to be Climate Neutral Certified and is committed to creating a more sustainable future. For more information, including where to purchase, visit: Wyld US | Wyld Canada | Wyld CBD | Good Tide

