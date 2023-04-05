Wyld Introduces New Blood Orange THC:CBC 1:1 Sativa-Enhanced Gummies

Leading U.S. edibles brand launches new CBC product across the nation

CLACKAMAS, Ore., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyld, one of the top five cannabis brands in the U.S., known for their best-selling cannabis infused edibles, is expanding their product line with a Sativa-enhanced blood orange gummy containing both THC and CBC.

The introduction of the blood orange gummy into Wyld's line up brings the total number of flavors to 11: elderberry, huckleberry, marionberry, raspberry, pomegranate, peach, pear, strawberry, sour cherry, sour apple, and now, blood orange. Like all of Wyld's products, the newest addition is made with real fruit flavors, high quality ingredients, and consistent dosing for a reliable consumer experience.

The blood orange gummy is Wyld's first to be made with cannabichromene, more commonly called CBC. One of the "Big 6 Cannabinoids," CBC is naturally occurring and found in the early stages of the cannabis maturation cycle, stemming from the all-important CBG. Known for its potentially mood boosting and euphoric effects, CBC acts on specific receptors in the brain to support the activity of the endocannabinoid called anandamide. The word anandamide is rooted in the Sanskrit word ānanda, meaning bliss or happiness, which has led to anandamide sometimes being referred to as the "bliss molecule."

"At Wyld we are constantly looking to innovate and try different things," said Wyld CEO and co-founder Aaron Morris. "CBC gummies, like our CBG, CBN, and CBD ratio gummies, are a perfect addition to our product line up. I'm excited for people to experience something new with Wyld THC:CBC gummies."

Blood Orange THC:CBC 1:1 Sativa-enhanced gummies will be available in the US and Canada this Spring. Check Wyld's location mapper or your local retailer.

In addition to Wyld's commitment to producing innovative, high-quality gummies, the company is dedicated to creating a more sustainable world for both people and the planet. Wyld is Climate Neutral Certified and works with local and national partners, including BIPOCANN, One Tree Planted, and others, to support and uplift their work. Wyld plans to roll out fully compostable packaging this year with the goal of transitioning to fully compostable packaging in all markets by 2024.

The introduction of this new product follows Wyld's launch of their newest brand of solventless hash rosin gummies, Good Tide, and their expansion into Illinois. For more information regarding Wyld's products, availability, and sustainability initiatives visit www.wyldcanna.com.

About Wyld

Founded in 2016, Wyld is the best-selling cannabis edibles brand in the U.S. and fastest growing edibles brand in Canada. Using high quality ingredients, a variety of cannabinoid profiles, and trusted dosing, Wyld creates the best tasting gummies on the market and does it sustainably. Wyld is the first cannabis brand to be Climate Neutral Certified. For more information, please visit https://wyldcanna.com/ or https://wyldcanna.ca/.

About Wyld Family of Brands

Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, the Wyld family of brands includes Wyld, the #1 cannabis edibles brand in the US and fastest growing edibles brand in Canada; Wyld CBD, a leading brand in the CBD ingestibles category in the US natural grocery market; and Good Tide, a newly launched line of solventless hash rosin gummies in tropical flavors. Wyld was founded in 2016, with Wyld CBD joining the family in 2019. Good Tide is Wyld's newest venture, established in 2022. Wyld is the first cannabis brand house to be Climate Neutral Certified and is committed to creating a more sustainable future. For more information, including where to purchase visit: Wyld US | Wyld Canada | Wyld CBD | Good Tide

