Wyld Introduces New Sour Tangerine Hybrid-Enhanced Gummies

Leading U.S. edibles brand launches new Sour Tangerine gummy across North America

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyld, one of the top five cannabis brands in the U.S., known for their best-selling cannabis infused edibles, is expanding their sour gummy product line with a Hybrid-enhanced sour tangerine gummy.

Wyld first introduced their sour gummies in May of 2022 with Sour Cherry Indica-enhanced and Sour Apple Sativa-enhanced. Just one year later, both are in the top 10 cannabis edible products nationwide according to the most recent BDSA data. The Sour Tangerine gummy rounds out the Wyld Sours collection with the addition of a Hybrid-enhanced product.

"We're excited to launch our Sour Tangerine gummy and expand our Sours line as we continue to grow across the country," said Aaron Morris, Wyld CEO and co-founder. "Even in the early stages, we knew we had something special with this flavor and it only got better throughout the developmental process. We're looking forward to finally sharing it with consumers."

The introduction of the sour tangerine gummy into Wyld's line up brings the total number of flavors to 12: elderberry, huckleberry, marionberry, raspberry, pomegranate, blood orange, peach, pear, strawberry, sour cherry, sour apple, and now, sour tangerine. Like all of Wyld's products, the newest addition is made with real fruit flavors, high quality ingredients, and consistent dosing for a reliable consumer experience.

Sour Tangerine Hybrid-enhanced gummies are available this Fall. Check Wyld's location mapper or your local retailer.

In addition to Wyld's commitment to producing innovative, high-quality gummies, the company is dedicated to creating a more sustainable world for both people and the planet. Wyld is Climate Neutral Certified and works with local and national partners, including BIPOCANN, One Tree Planted, and others, to support and uplift their work.

The introduction of this new product follows Wyld's launch of their Blood Orange 1:1 THC:CBC Sativa-enhanced gummy, and their expansion into Missouri. For more information regarding Wyld's products, availability, and sustainability initiatives visit www.wyldcanna.com.

About Wyld

Founded in 2016, Wyld is the best-selling cannabis edibles brand in the U.S. and fastest growing edibles brand in Canada. Using high quality ingredients, a variety of cannabinoid profiles, and trusted dosing, Wyld creates the best tasting gummies on the market and does it sustainably. Wyld is the first cannabis brand to be Climate Neutral Certified. For more information, please visit https://wyldcanna.com/ or https://wyldcanna.ca/.

About Wyld Family of Brands

Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest, the Wyld family of brands includes Wyld, the #1 cannabis edibles brand in the US and fastest growing edibles brand in Canada; Wyld CBD, a leading brand in the CBD ingestibles category in the US natural grocery market; and Good Tide, a newly launched line of solventless hash rosin gummies in tropical flavors. Wyld was founded in 2016, with Wyld CBD joining the family in 2019. Good Tide is Wyld's newest venture, established in 2022. Wyld is the first cannabis brand house to be Climate Neutral Certified and is committed to creating a more sustainable future. For more information, including where to purchase visit: Wyld US | Wyld Canada | Wyld CBD | Good Tide

