Wyld Oaks Announces Public Crowdsourcing Initiative to Create America's Top Dog Park

APOPKA, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the dog days of summer are beginning to heat up, plans for a dog park to rival all dog parks are beginning to take shape in Apopka, Florida.

Today, Wyld Oaks unleashed a public crowdsourcing initiative for dog lovers nationwide to help design "America's top dog park." This stage of the dog park design crowdsourcing initiative will run through July 22, 2024.

Pet Owners Across the Nation Invited To Submit ideas for America's Top Dog Park

The future "bark park" will be a place for neighbors to enjoy quality time with their four-legged best friend while making new friends among the century-old oak trees at Yonder: a nature preserve being planned inside Wyld Oaks' vibrant, 215 mixed-use acres that will include two hotels, a wellness and healthcare village, apartment, condominium and single-family residences, curated retail, class A offices, a wide variety of restaurants, well-lit and secure walking trails, and a boutique music and comedy venue.

"Orlando is the nation's theme park epicenter. Let's expand its experiences to include an incredible year-round destination for dogs and their best friends too," said Joe Beninati, the visionary founder of Wyld Oaks. "We're asking America to help us dream big to co-create the design and experience of America's top dog park. We want the experts—dog owners and lovers—to help guide the creation of this special place for generations to enjoy."

Initially, Wyld Oaks will privately fund the design to develop the dog park. As the project officially undergoes construction, naming rights opportunities will be available for local and national brands that want to be a part of bringing America's top dog park to life, amplifying the park's potential experiences by bolstering its funding.

During phase 1 of the crowdsourcing initiative, Wyld Oaks will fetch the best ideas from across America and then use those ideas to develop two bark park design concepts. These two concepts will be shared in late August for the public to cast their vote on the preferred design.

Looking for inspiration? Visit wyldoaks.com to read about the Top 10 features for the ultimate dog park experience .

To learn more about how you can share your best ideas, click here for an online survey .

