Wyld Oaks Unveils New Master Plan, Public Voting for America's Top Dog Park Concepts at ICSC@Florida

Dynamic Mixed-Use "Live, Shop, Dine, Heal, Stay, Bark" Destination is Underway

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyld Oaks, a fully entitled and shovel-ready, 215-acre mixed-use development in Apopka, Florida, broke ground in January of 2024 and is ahead of schedule and under budget on infrastructure work as it prepares to welcome the start of its first residential development, Madison at Wyld Oaks , later this year. While site work has zoomed ahead, the development vision has also been advancing, resulting in a new master plan released in conjunction with ICSC@Florida. In addition, two distinct design concepts have emerged from its crowdsourcing initiative for BARK , a dog park to rival all dog parks, and voting to determine the winning design begins now.

Public voting for the Bark design concepts is now open!

A Vibrant Live, Stay, Play, Shop, Dine, Heal, and Bark Destination Branches Out

Wyld Oaks' programming plan includes approximately 4,000 residential units, two premier hotel sites, up to 200,000 square feet of commercial space, a 25,000-square-foot grocery store site, trails, two signature parks, and a music and comedy performance venue. New master plan refinements bring into focus experiences and co-creator opportunities that are novel and needed to keep pace with the adjacent area's housing boom , which includes a total of nearly $1 billion in average new home values underway by some of the nation's top homebuilders, such as Toll Brothers, Lennar, PulteGroup, and DR Horton.

Notable updates to the master plan and new renderings include:

An iconic Town Center with ground floor commercial leading into the Wyld Green and the outdoor performance venue

and the outdoor performance venue +/- 3-acre-plus health village at the corner of W. Kelly Park Road and Golden Gem Road

A Main Street retail village featuring incubator and traditional commercial spaces adjacent to Yonder , an expansive park featuring trails and preserved centennial oak trees

, an expansive park featuring trails and Diverse residential parcels for low and high-density product types

Public Voting On the Design of America's Top Dog Park Begins

This summer, Wyld Oaks asked the nation to dream big and share epic ideas for what would make its future dog park one of the best in the nation. The creativity and enthusiasm from across the country were extraordinary—attracting media attention and "pawsome" ideas.

After synthesizing all submissions, two distinct dog park designs have been created by LRK , an award-winning design firm based in Orlando that is renowned for its expertise in landmark mixed-use projects across the country. The innovative designs include features inspired by pet parents and dog enthusiasts, such as a Pupstagram Plaza, Canine Promenade, splash pad, bath stations, an agility field, an off-leash field, and a food court with shaded seating areas for pets and their people, to name just a few.

Concept 1 features a daisy chain approach to linking and connecting dog park features across Wyld Oaks, weaving between future shopping, dining, plazas, green spaces, and recreational centers.

Concept 2 focuses on a traditional park approach with separate experiences consolidated within one main area.

Wyld Oaks is debuting these two designs at ICSC@Florida and kicking off public voting on Sunday, August 25, to help determine which design will become America's Top Dog Park. The public is encouraged to view the designs and cast their votes through September 30, 2024, at BarkWyldOaks.com .

"We're excited about the progress we've made at Wyld Oaks, which will be a dynamic destination for years to come," said Joseph Beninati, founder of Wyld Oaks and visionary behind BARK. "We can't wait to see which design gets the most tails wagging during the voting process to help us create an epic place for dogs and their best friends to enjoy for generations."

The ultimate dog park design for BARK will be revealed in late 2024 and will continue to take shape as part of the broader Wyld Oaks development design activities.

