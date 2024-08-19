WYLDER WINDHAM RESORT BECOMES FIRST SMALL LUXURY HOTELS MEMBER IN THE CATSKILLS

Starting August 19, guests can look forward to enhanced onsite benefits and booking flexibility for their Windham getaway

WINDHAM, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wylder Windham announces today a partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), the most desirable community of independently minded travelers and independently spirited hotels in the world. Guests with memberships can look forward to enjoying new benefits including booking with Hilton Honors points, member rates, room upgrades and more.

View of Windham Mountain from Wylder Windham in the Catskills.

Crowned the #1 Favorite New York State Resort by Travel + Leisure in 2023, Wylder Windham redefines the traditional concept of luxury, offering guests adventure in the great outdoors and a serene, nostalgic ambiance. Beautifully crafted by the award-winning designer Post Company, Wylder Windham's eclectic personality is woven throughout the resort with custom-made furniture and thoughtfully-sourced antiques that create an atmosphere of timeless charm. The resort boasts a heated pool with plush lounge chairs, poolside service and stunning views of Windham mountain. Throughout their stay, guests can expect intentional, creative authenticity to the Catskills with programming such as foraging walks, pickleball clinics, sunrise yoga, candle making workshops and so much more.

"Travelers have always flocked to the Catskills to enjoy quiet luxury and wide open spaces, and Windham is quickly becoming the next must-visit upstate town," said John Flannigan, Founder of Wylder Hotels. "We love being a part of Windham's renaissance, and Wylder Windham's partnership with Small Luxury Hotels is a natural fit for who we are and where we're going."

Beginning August 19, Hilton Honors members can use their Hilton Honors points to book a Catskills getaway at Wylder Windham. Just minutes from Windham Mountain, with breathtaking views to boot, Wylder Windham is the eighth SLH property in New York State and the third outside of New York City. SLH INVITED guests can enjoy additional perks including member rates, room upgrades and reward vouchers.

Less than three hours from New York City, with 20 acres of sublime land in the heart of Windham, Wylder Windham is the ultimate all-season getaway for Manhattanites. The resort offers seven historic lodges on property, each accommodating between 12 and 28 rooms. Boasting a rotating schedule of complimentary activities for guests, the homely onsite restaurant and bakery Babblers, a heated pool, wood-fired barrel saunas, crackling fire pits, e-bikes to explore the Windham Path and more, the property is beloved by visitors.

For reservations, please visit https://slh.com/hotels/wylder-hotel-windham . Nightly rates start at $265.

ABOUT SMALL LUXURY HOTELS

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified over 560 hotels in more than 90 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com , contact travel agents or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.

ABOUT WYLDER HOTELS

Wylder Hotels are brimming with distinct character and effortless sophistication. Wylder exists for travelers who appreciate adventures, big and small – known for seeking out storied locations and reimagining them. Recently recognized as one of the most innovative hotel companies by Business Insider, and Travel + Leisure's World's Best List, Wylder Hotels preserves the historical integrity of its properties while adding the trappings of modern luxury (without the attitude). A Wylder Hotel is made in the details. For more information visit wylderhotels.com or follow on Instagram @WylderHotels.

SOURCE Wylder Windham