WYLLOW, Female Forward Cannabis Brand, Introduces 3 Holiday Campaigns For 2020 Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WYLLOW, a new Los Angeles based female-owned cannabis brand, is excited to announce their 2020 holiday campaigns with Nugg Club, LA Weekly, and STIIIZY.

WYLLOW Holidays

WYLLOW is honored to announce that they have been selected for the December subscription box for Nugg Club. Nugg Club is a highly popular subscription service in California that sends its subscribers a monthly box filled with 5-6 trendy cannabis products. Nugg Club uses certified cannabis curators to find the highest quality strains for its users, and WYLLOW is thrilled to have its strains be selected for the December issue.

LA Weekly's Green Wednesday Holiday Gift Guide recently featured WYLLOW, and went live on November 25th. The gift guide highlighted WYLLOW's flavorful MAC 1 and Lemon Kush Mints strains. It appeared online at LA Weekly, as an email blast, and made the LA Weekly print edition that was issued November 25th.

WYLLOW will also be holding a Holiday Gift with Purchase campaign at all STIIIZY dispensaries throughout the holiday season. Customers who purchase WYLLOW will receive a gift bag with WYLLOW curated products. WYLLOW's goal is to give customers who purchase their strains exceptional service and attention to show their appreciation during the holiday season.

"We're so excited to have cannabis enthusiasts spend their holiday season immersed in the World of WYLLOW. Thanks to our campaigns with Nugg Club, LA Weekly, and STIIIZY, more cannabis connoisseurs will be exposed to our exotic products" - CEO & Founder Camille Roistacher

WYLLOW offers premium exotic indoor-grown cannabis. The cultivators sourced by the WYLLOW parent company, Voyage Distribution, have over 100 years of combined experience between first-generation to legacy growers all over California. WYLLOW promotes balance, wellness, and self-care which is reflected in every extension of the brand. From the unparalleled attention to detail and superior growing methods, to their carefully selected dispensary partnerships, to their day-to-day interactions with their consumer community, WYLLOW aims to resonate with all cannabis enthusiasts.

WYLLOW offers exotic California-grown cannabis flower for the conscious cannabis connoisseur. Based in Los Angeles, WYLLOW is a female-owned and operated company created in 2020 as an inclusive brand that's designed and intended for all. WYLLOW's proprietary strains and terpene profiles, paired with smooth flavors evoke a mellow long-lasting high for every occasion, bringing you to an elevated state while enhancing your experience. As a brand powered by Voyage Distribution , WYLLOW can easily tap into a vast network of 250+ cultivators to cut out the middlemen and bring a high-end product directly to the consumer at a reasonable price, without sacrificing quality. WYLLOW is a part of The Floret Coalition , an anti-racist collective of small business in the cannabis space funding equity-oriented actions that serve a spectrum of needs in Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities. For more information, check out the WYLLOW website at shopwyllow.com or follow @shopwyllow on Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , or Spotify .

