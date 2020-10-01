WYLLOW, Female Forward Cannabis Brand, Makes Bay Area Debut

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WYLLOW, a new Los Angeles based female-owned cannabis brand, is excited to announce their entry into the Bay Area by popular demand. Thanks to premium quality cannabis supplier, STIIIZY , a limited release of WYLLOW's exclusive new strain, "Gelato," will be available for purchase only at STIIIZY flagship stores in both San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

WYLLOW at STIIIZY WYLLOW "Gelato" at STIIIZY

WYLLOW debuted three introductory strains in August 2020 for their launch. Shortly after, WYLLOW saw their most popular Sativa strain "Mimosa" spark interest along the California coast. Now, WYLLOW is extending their product line into the San Francisco Bay Area with "Gelato," which will be accompanied by a custom VR Instagram filter featuring the collaboration.

With both brands rooted in Los Angeles, tapping into the Bay Area STIIIZY footprint was a no-brainer for WYLLOW Founder, Camille Roistacher. As a female entrepreneur, Camille's vision for WYLLOW is to play on femininity, while remaining a top-shelf brand, designed and intended for cannabis connoisseurs of all walks of life.

"We're so excited to partner with STIIIZY and introduce a new exclusive strain. We couldn't imagine a better opportunity to enter the San Francisco Bay Area" - CEO & Founder Camille Roistacher.

WYLLOW offers premium exotic indoor-grown cannabis. The cultivators sourced by the WYLLOW parent company, Voyage Distribution , have over 100 years of combined experience between first-generation to legacy growers all over California. WYLLOW promotes balance, wellness, and self-care which is reflected in every extension of the brand. From the unparalleled attention to detail and superior growing methods, to their carefully selected dispensary partnerships, to their day-to-day interactions with their consumer community, WYLLOW aims to resonate with all cannabis enthusiasts.

WYLLOW offers exotic indoor-grown cannabis flower for the conscious cannabis connoisseur. Based in Los Angeles, WYLLOW is a female-owned and operated company created in 2020 as an inclusive brand that's designed and intended for all. WYLLOW's proprietary strains and terpene profiles, paired with smooth flavors evoke a mellow long-lasting high for every occasion, bringing you to an elevated state while enhancing your experience. As a brand powered by Voyage Distribution , WYLLOW can easily tap into a vast network of 250+ cultivators to cut out the middlemen and bring a high-end product directly to the consumer at a reasonable price, without sacrificing quality. WYLLOW is a part of The Floret Coalition , an anti-racist collective of small business in the cannabis space funding equity-oriented actions that serve a spectrum of needs in Black, Latinx, and Indigenous communities. For more information, check out the WYLLOW website at shopwyllow.com or follow @shopwyllow on Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , or Spotify .

WYLLOW Contact:

Camille Roistacher

[email protected]

+1 (424) 241-3396

Media Contact:

Tom Van Daele

[email protected]

+1 (310) 804-2170

SOURCE WYLLOW

Related Links

http://www.shopwyllow.com

