Wyncode Reimagines Hiring Strategies in the Technology Field

"The future of hiring will evolve into custom corporate training programs that work with candidates to prepare them to hit the ground running on the first day of work," said Johanna Mikkola, CEO and Co-founder of Wyncode Academy. "Wyncode's new Custom Cohorts strategy works directly with companies to create a tailored curriculum based off their needs and ultimately hire candidates to fulfill specific roles."

The first custom program is a partnership with global consulting company, Liquid Consulting, to select and train candidates to become competent automation engineers and fill immediate openings with global companies in the processing and automation field.

The Wyncode Custom Cohorts program takes a unique approach by flipping the hiring model to first focus on ideation by clearly establishing the needs of a company to better understand the nature and scope of their business. The second phase focuses on recruitment to find the best candidates for the specific needs and requirements of a position; subsequently, Wyncode develops the curriculum to train candidates to become astute new hires. Once the program launches, the Wyncode Custom Cohort responsibilities shift to actively managing various components such as monitoring student performance, evaluating course progress, coordinating communication between client, instructional staff and participants as well as employment contracts, orientation and housing. Companies participating in the Custom Cohort program will not pay Wyncode for the program until prospective employees pass a final exam.

"Finding talent is the most important aspect of our business," said Jonny Olsson, CEO at Liquid Consulting. "The custom curriculum and training provided by Wyncode not only helped us define exactly what we needed, but actually developed the perfect candidates from start to finish for our clients, ranging from industry leading suppliers to the food and beverage industry to top consumer brands."

About Wyncode:

Wyncode Academy is a leading technical school in Florida dedicated to training technologists with business acumen through best-in-class accelerated and immersive teaching methodologies. With various courses in web development, digital marketing and UX/UI fundamentals, Wyncode's curricula and efforts are focused on serving market-specific needs for its clients and hiring partners. Launched in 2014 as a coding bootcamp in Miami's trendy Wynwood arts district, Wyncode proudly maintains a 91 percent job placement rate for its Full Stack Web Development course.

