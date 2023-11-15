WYNDHAM ALLTRA VALLARTA OFFERS NEW AND IMPROVED ALL-INCLUSIVE EXPERIENCE FOR ALL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA, Playa), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean announced today the completion of extensive renovations at the newly renamed Wyndham Alltra Vallarta in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. The comprehensive refurbishment, amounting to a significant investment, is a testament to Wyndham Alltra Vallarta's commitment to providing an exceptional all-inclusive experience to the everyday traveler.

Drawing inspiration from ancient Huichol culture, the resort enhancements showcase a vibrant transformation at the former Wyndham Alltra Riviera Nayarit. A total of 159 rooms have been upgraded, including all Junior Suite Ocean View and Club Junior Suite Ocean View categories. These revamped accommodations exude refinement and style, promising guests an atmosphere of unparalleled comfort and Mexican charm. Club level guests will appreciate the new and improved Alltra VIP Club which offers semi-private check-in and check-out service, concierge assistance, personalized cocktail service and more. In addition to access to Alltra VIP Club, club-level guests should also expect upgraded minibars, in-suite Nespresso coffee makers and a complimentary hydrotherapy spa experience.

In addition to the room upgrades, Wyndham Alltra Vallarta has enhanced its culinary offerings with five revamped dining venues, each designed to tantalize the taste buds and satisfy every culinary desire. From exquisite local flavors to international cuisine, guests can embark on a gastronomic journey that is sure to delight senses and is all included in their room rate. For an authentic taste of Mexico, guests may choose to visit Agave Bar, a brand-new concept for the hotel and the first Mezcaleria in the Playa Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

Moreover, the hotel's ballroom has undergone meticulous renovation, setting the stage for memorable events and gatherings. The updated space offers a perfect blend of sophistication and functionality, making it an ideal venue for weddings, conferences, and other special occasions.

"The enhancements of Wyndham Alltra Vallarta capture the vivid spirit of Mexico as well as the Wyndham Alltra brand. I am proud to introduce guests to a variety of upgraded areas to enjoy their vacations in the most carefree manner," said Marco Guerrero, Wyndham Alltra Vallarta General Manager.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Wyndham Alltra Vallarta is delighted to introduce an exclusive promotion. Guests can now experience the allure of the all-new Wyndham Alltra Vallarta with a generous 40% discount on their bookings. This limited-time offer is valid for stays through December 20, 2024.

Wyndham Alltra was born from the promise of "All-Inclusive Travel for All," keeping with Wyndham's mission of delivering exceptional experiences to the everyday traveler. Wyndham Alltra Vallarta delivers on that promise by offering upscale food and beverage, services, amenities and activities with an expressive local flavor at an exceptional value. Whether for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a corporate event, Wyndham Alltra Vallarta promises an unparalleled experience that will leave a lasting impression.

For more information and bookings, please visit AlltraByPlaya.com.

