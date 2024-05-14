Wyndham and Decameron Team Up to Expand All-Inclusive Offerings

The latest in a growing list of notable industry collaborations, the deal expands Wyndham's all-inclusive offerings to more than 50 resorts globally while connecting Decameron to Wyndham's best-in-class marketing, technology and distribution platforms, including Wyndham Rewards®, the industry's number one hotel rewards program as named by USA TODAY and U.S. News & World Report. Decameron—one of Latin America's premier owners and operators known for its decades of experience and expansive portfolio of resorts throughout the region—will continue to own and operate all nine resorts.

"Whether it's a honeymoon or a family vacation, all-inclusive resorts take the stress out of getting away, bundling virtually every aspect of the trip into one single price. It's what makes all-inclusives a beloved travel option for guests and why increasingly, operators like Decameron are turning to Wyndham—helping to significantly expand their reach to travelers around the globe."

- Gustavo Viescas, President, Latin America and the Caribbean, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"Through our alliance with Wyndham, we are joining efforts with one of the world's leading hotel franchisors, deploying our combined strengths to enhance our distribution capabilities and expand our presence. In doing so, we have an opportunity to provide unforgettable travel experiences to more guests than ever before."

- Fabio Villegas, President, Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts

Beachside Escapes for the Everyday Traveler

Explore the beautiful Bay of Banderas in Riviera Nayarit. Take in the rich history of the Farallon fishing village outside Panama City. Relax among the picturesque views of Runaway Bay in Jamaica. Each of Decameron's nine all-inclusive resorts joining Wyndham combine optimal relaxation, immersive culture and endless opportunities to enjoy time away from home.

Five resorts from Decameron, which owns and operates a broader network of properties, will join Wyndham's rapidly expanding Trademark Collection® by Wyndham brand, while four others join Wyndham's globally known Ramada® by Wyndham brand. All join Wyndham Rewards, Wyndham's award-winning rewards program, enabling members to earn 10 points per dollar spent on qualified stays with many offering free nights for as few as 15,000 Wyndham Rewards points per night—making these hotels some of the richest redemption options within the program.



Grand Decameron Complex Bucerías, A Trademark All-Inclusive: Situated near Puerto Vallarta International Airport, Grand Decameron Complex Bucerías sits along the expansive Banderas Bay in Riviera Nayarit. The family-friendly resort has five pools, three tennis courts and a soccer field, along with international cuisine and beachside dining for guests to enjoy. Free nights with Wyndham Rewards are just 15,000 points per night for two guests.

Grand Decameron Panama, A Trademark All-Inclusive Resort: Located 90 minutes outside Panama City, Grand Decameron Panama offers idyllic views of colorful tropical gardens and white sand beaches along the Pacific coast. From delving into local culture, visiting the nearby Panama Canal and taking advantage of the resort's vibrant discotheque or nightly entertainment, guests enjoy an authentic Panamanian experience throughout their visit. Free nights with Wyndham Rewards are just 30,000 points per night for two guests.

Grand Decameron Los Cabos, A Trademark All-Inclusive Resort: An easy 15-minute drive from Los Cabos International Airport and just 5-minutes from San Jose del Cabo, Grand Decameron Los Cabos allows guests to immerse themselves in culture. Whether exploring peaceful city streets with restaurants and boutiques, taking a short walk to the ocean or a plunging into one of the resort's many pools, the hotel is perfect for families and friends looking to mix relaxation with exploration. Free nights with Wyndham Rewards are just 30,000 points per night for two guests.

Grand Decameron Montego Beach, A Trademark All-Inclusive: Located in well-known Montego Bay , Grand Decameron Montego Beach offers crystal clear views of the surrounding waters while connecting visitors to host of amenities. Guests can enjoy an array of international cuisines, including specialties like Jamaican fusion; disconnect at the fitness center or spa; or enjoy range of outdoor activities, including windsurfing and sailing. Popular attractions like Rose Hall Plantation and Glistening Waters are also close by. Free nights with Wyndham Rewards are just 15,000 points per night for two guests.

Grand Decameron Cornwall Beach, A Trademark All-Inclusive: Situated in the northwest area of Jamaica , Grand Decameron Cornwall Beach lets guests can enjoy the sounds of reggae amid breathtaking views of the Caribbean Sea. The resort offers a wide variety of outdoor sports including kayaking, canoeing and sailing—one can even raft down the nearby Martha Brae River—along with multiple pools, an array of nightly entertainment and more. Free nights with Wyndham Rewards are just 15,000 points per night for two guests.

Decameron Los Cocos Guayabitos, Ramada All-Inclusive Resort: Located about an hour from Puerto Vallarta International Airport, Decameron Los Cocos Guayabitos offers a spectacular get away to Mexico's western coast. Guests can explore the local fishing village, take in beautiful views along the resort's 100 meters of beach or indulge in traditional Mexican and international cuisine at the three on-site restaurants: La Bamba , La Canoa and Tropical. Free nights with Wyndham Rewards are just 15,000 points per night for two guests.

Decameron La Marina Guayabitos, Ramada All-Inclusive Resort: Amidst a quiet town in Riviera Nayarit, Decameron La Marina Guayabitos is a modern resort boasting family-friendly activities and stellar views of Coral Island . With nearby coral reefs and breathtaking sightings of humpback whales, the hotel offers incredible opportunities for travelers to relax while making incredible memories. Free nights with Wyndham Rewards are just 15,000 points per night for two guests.

Decameron Isla Coral Guayabitos, Ramada All-Inclusive Resort: Located in the Rincon de Guayabitos Bay in Riviera Nayarit, Decameron Isla Coral Guayabitos boasts an avante-garde style with tropical wood finishes illustrative of the region. From daily entertainment that immerses guests in Mexican culture to a variety of daytime activities like Zumba and dedicated game activities, the hotel is perfect for families looking to unplug and have fun together. Free nights with Wyndham Rewards are just 15,000 points per night for two guests.

Decameron Club Caribbean Runaway Bay, Ramada All-Inclusive: Situated in picturesque Runaway Bay, Decameron Club Caribbean Runaway Bay immerses guests in a tropical oasis with walking trails surrounded by gardens and cottage-style rooms embraced in flora and fauna. The hotel includes two pools, prime areas for sunbathing and restaurants offering cuisine ranging from Jamaican to Asian flavors. Free nights with Wyndham Rewards are just 15,000 points per night for two guests.

About Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts

Decameron All Inclusive Hotels & Resorts, a 36-year leader in Latin America's all-inclusive segment, carves out a distinctive niche grounded in service, quality, and destination immersion. With nearly 30 properties in eight countries and serving more than 4.5 million guest nights per year, Decameron today operates more than 7,000 guest rooms across Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, and Peru, with a rich portfolio that entices guests to fall in love with its destinations. For more information, visit www.decameron.com .

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,200 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 876,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 108 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

