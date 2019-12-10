Wyndham Capital Mortgage adds Trey Rigdon as SVP of Marketing

"We did not follow current trends in the mortgage industry," shares Jeff Douglas, CEO at Wyndham Capital Mortgage. "We built the modern digital mortgage platform first ( Improve the Borrower Experience with Digital Mortgage Operations & Wyndham Capital Mortgage Builds the Modern Mortgage Company, Launches Online Closings with Notarize ) before we began aggressively marketing, building brand awareness, and scaling our business. We have built an incredibly successful platform for high performing loan officers to thrive, that is built on existing capabilities versus future promises. Trey's experience will now bring a voice to our foundation of operational excellence that satisfies the freedom and flexibility every Loan Officer craves".

Rigdon, who formerly served as the Director of Digital Experience at Movement Mortgage, has held a variety of senior marketing roles since 2009. Rigdon is an industry expert in enterprise brand development, having experience in establishing an emotionally evoking brand story, modern corporate image, and omnichannel empowered approach to content delivery. As a result of his empathetic design thinking, brand-focus, and creative storytelling contributions, he was able to help grow a local lender from $1.5 billion to a national brand with over $12.8 billion in annual origination volume. Throughout his career, Rigdon was able to deploy a variety of core marketing practices that increased sales retention, efficiency, and profitability.

"I'm excited to join the Wyndham Capital Mortgage team," Rigdon shared. "After nearly a decade of building a brand and marketing technology stack at Movement Mortgage, I felt drawn to Wyndham Capital because of its modern origination model and digital mortgage capabilities. Their commitment to technology and passion for customer experience empowers Loan Officers to achieve maximum potential. Wyndham Capital's vision for mortgage lending aligns with my experiences and passion for elevating loan officers' professional success and personal lifestyle. Their ability to deliver incredible customer experiences is a great foundation to attract and retain highly successful loan officers. "

Douglas added, "The future is bright! I'm excited to have Trey join our leadership team! His passion and experience in building emotionally evoking brands fit Wyndham's values-based culture perfectly. Wyndham Capitals' leadership team now brings over 100 years of combined experience. Every ounce of that experience has been poured into creating an environment for Loan Officers to thrive. Wyndham's average Loan Officer is closing 14 loans per month, with top performing Loan Officer closing 45+. At Wyndham, we've been able to create an environment that elevates our Loan Officers' lifestyle without sacrificing their earning potential. Now, we are poised to scale this success for many more Loan Officers with Trey on board to tell this fantastic story.

Rigdon will be based out of the Charlotte, NC Wyndham Capital Mortgage office in South Park and will continue to be a part of growing its footprint not only in Charlotte NC but Salt Lake City, UT and Kansas City, KS.

Wyndham Capital is a digital home lender that gives homeowners more buying power than high-cost, outdated mortgage lenders. With advanced technology and expert guidance, they deliver a fast, painless experience from application to close. Every customer. Every time. This dedication has helped them build a foundation of trust and a tradition of happy customers all over the United States since 2001.

