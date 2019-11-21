Wyndham Capital Mortgage Expands Nationally and Locally, Launches New Model to Meet Loan Officer Needs

The new headquarters will be a "first-class space" according to SVP of Human Capital, Angela Fumo. "Our goal is to create an office where people want to come to work. We're excited to provide a phenomenal workspace to our employees. They power this machine, and they deserve it," she commented. CEO Jeff Douglas added, "This company was born and built in Charlotte. Charlotte is home, and we are equally excited about taking our innovative model to new cities around the country."

Earlier this year, the company opened its first lending centers outside of Charlotte:

Kansas City, KS with 13 new employees;

with 13 new employees; Salt Lake City, UT with 8 new employees and more onboarding in the coming weeks.

"Joining Wyndham was the best option to continue our careers. Wyndham offers a model that allows us to work in ways we've never imagined," remarked Steve St. John, Director of Sales in Kansas City.

Wyndham is building an entirely new model for loan officers, offering freedom and flexibility, operational excellence, and comprehensive marketing support. Shifts in the mortgage industry have created a need for experienced loan officers, a need Wyndham can meet. The company's operations department supports loan offers with dedicated speed teams, robotics , and an all-inclusive marketing platform, resulting in closing timelines 16 days faster than the national average.

"Experienced loan officers want our technology and proprietary marketing systems", commented COO Ben Cowen. He continued, "We understand that professional loan officers need to maximize their earnings and elevate their lifestyle to sustain their performance."

About Wyndham Capital Mortgage

Wyndham is a digital home lender that gives homeowners more buying power than high-cost, outdated lenders. With advanced technology and expert guidance, they deliver a fast, painless experience from application to close. Their dedication has built a foundation of trust for happy customers across the United States since 2001.

