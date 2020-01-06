Wyndham Capital Mortgage Promotes Senior Leaders to Kick Off New Decade

"I truly believe we now have the right people in the right place on our executive team," shares Jeff Douglas, CEO at Wyndham Capital Mortgage. "Over the last 3 years, Ben Cowen has been a key addition to our enterprise. His passion for innovation and excellence has evolved our company and has been a critical component of our success. Ben brings us years of priceless experience, needed to position ourselves for growth."

Cowen has played a crucial role in expanding Wyndham Capital's footprint. As Wyndham looks to continue its growth in 2020, Cowen is responsible for exploring potential West Cost origination centers to ensure borrowers have representation in all time zones. Wyndham Capital will also be expanding their headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina with the intent to grow and attract more loan officers and sales leaders locally. Additionally, Cowen partnered with Josh Hankins to introduce many efficiency gains with robotics and artificial intelligence throughout the lending process."

"These promotions position us for calculated growth in 2020," Douglas added. "Over the last 17 years, Josh Hankins has grown to be an exceptional leader. I've watched him come into our organization with little knowledge of the mortgage experience and breakthrough many walls as he elevated himself to learn the industry. He became Wyndham Capital's best mortgage consultant, then best sales manager, and then took to leading our entire operations team and streamlining our processes with Ben Cowen. We've also seen Josh pioneer the modern mortgage experience by establishing a lending model that is outpacing the industry with loan officers producing at incredible levels. We now have what successful loan officers want, and this is what is propelling our growth."

As COO, Hankins will oversee sales and operations at Wyndham Capital. Hankins has been a critical figure in reorganizing Wyndham Capital's operations model with process flow efficiencies and introductions to new technology. Hankins is also responsible for introducing new programs like the WCM NexGen LO. This program is the future of modern lending and offers loan officers freedom and flexibility, operational support to close more loans than the national average without sacrificing time, and marketing support to increase their brand presence.

Douglas finished by saying, "In promoting Ben to President and Josh to COO, plus the recent addition of Trey Rigdon as SVP of Marketing, we couldn't be more pleased with how our executive team is rounding out. We're ready to build on a record year, and we believe we're positioned for explosive growth in 2020."

Wyndham Capital is a digital home lender that gives homeowners more buying power than high-cost, outdated mortgage lenders. With advanced technology and expert guidance, they deliver a fast, painless experience from application to close. Every customer. Every time. This dedication has helped them build a foundation of trust and a tradition of happy customers all over the United States since 2001.

