Wyndham Destinations and Caesars Entertainment Extend Marketing Partnership to 2030

In the agreement, Wyndham Destinations can market vacation ownership to Caesars customers in its resorts and casinos and through its large customer database. Wyndham Destinations will also purchase room nights and other products from Caesars to provide its customers with exciting travel and entertainment options.

This year, Wyndham Destinations launched new initiatives across the company – new resort developments and renovations, brand and marketing projects, customer relationship management and digital experience enhancements – and it is in the first year of a five year plan to spend more than $1 billion to continue these customer experience-driven projects.

Wyndham Destinations is investing in new on-site marketing locations at several Caesars resort properties in Las Vegas, with physical and digital enhancements making it easier and more enjoyable for customers to learn about vacation ownership.

"We are embarking on a journey to reshape our industry-leading brands and set the direction for the future of timesharing. The connection with Caesars is our largest marketing relationship, and it will continue to help drive our growth for years to come," said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Destinations. "The demographics of Caesars customers match up well with owners in Club Wyndham® and WorldMark by Wyndham® vacation clubs, and we appreciate the opportunity to introduce vacation ownership to those customers. We know Caesars' guests enjoy the types of vacation accommodations we offer - spacious accommodations with separate bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and comfortable living and dining areas, without sacrificing access to resort-style amenities and service."

"This partnership further exudes our desire and commitment to elevate our guest experience through new and exciting offerings, while expanding our global footprint through meaningful brand and licensing opportunities," said Chris Holdren, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Caesars Entertainment. "As two industry leaders, we look forward to welcoming new and valued guests to an unparalleled portfolio of resorts, condos and homes.

Wyndham Destinations vacation clubs feature a flexible points system that allows owners to book stays at more than 220 Wyndham vacation club resorts or exchange at 4,300 affiliated resorts in 110 countries with the RCI exchange network.

With 2,000 associates directly employed by Wyndham Destinations throughout the valley, Las Vegas serves as a key business hub as well as a popular destination for owners, with several business locations and resorts. The company's six resorts in Las Vegas include the Wyndham Desert Blue, Wyndham Grand Desert, WorldMark Las Vegas – Boulevard, WorldMark Las Vegas – Spencer Street, WorldMark Las Vegas – Tropicana Avenue, Wyndham Tropicana, and the Desert Rose Resort. Each of the six resorts include sales, marketing, and resort operations career opportunities.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange, and 9,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, a professional manager of vacation rental properties. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment's resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment's portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

