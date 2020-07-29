Wyndham Destinations Announces First Vacation Club Resort In Downtown Atlanta

The 22 story glass tower, located in the heart of downtown Atlanta, will border attractions such as The Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, CNN Center and Center for Civil and Human Rights and is just minutes away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena. The custom-built resort will feature the distinct vacation personalities of Margaritaville Vacation Club and Club Wyndham, and will help to further evolve the timeshare concept for customers who enjoy the upscale vacation experiences provided by both clubs.

"We are leading the evolution of the timeshare industry by opening new destinations and creating more experiences for travelers in the places they want to explore," said Michael Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Destinations. "Downtown vacation destinations are the number one request from our owners, and Atlanta is at the top of everyone's travel list. This will be an extremely popular location for our members, adding to our stellar city-center vacation club locations."

Today's timeshare experience with Wyndham Destinations' portfolio of vacation club brands provides flexibility, variety, and consistency, allowing owners to celebrate a lifetime of adventure. With the club's points-based system, members enjoy access to more than 230 resorts within the Wyndham Destinations family of brands in more locations than any other timeshare company. Most resorts feature multi-bedroom suites that offer all the comforts of home like fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, washer/dryers, and outdoor grills to prepare and enjoy the local cuisine.

Upon completion, anticipated in early 2022, the resort will mark the fifth destination for owners in the Margaritaville Vacation Club. With current locations in Rio Mar, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, USVI, Downtown Nashville, Tenn., and the newest resort in Las Vegas, the addition of the Atlanta resort location offers club members a third continental U.S.-based resort destination to enjoy a vacation filled with music, fun and relaxation. As a vacation club resort, the Margaritaville Vacation Club's suites will bring to life the laid-back escapism of Margaritaville, with spacious one-bedroom standard and one-, two- and three-bedroom deluxe and presidential configurations that offer beautiful furnishings, separate bedrooms, and roomy living and dining areas. Every suite also offers kitchenettes or fully equipped kitchens, complete with a Frozen Concoction Maker® in the Margaritaville suites, so club members can create their favorite drinks in the comfort of their private suite.

Club Wyndham is one of the world's largest vacation clubs, offering more than 100 destinations worldwide. The company recently added new destinations for its members in Austin, Texas, Orlando, Fla., and Portland, Ore.

"The Atlanta development exemplifies the strategy to utilize our established brands to grow our business in new markets," Brown continued. "The breadth of our brand portfolio allows us to access the best development options in the best markets and enables us to put our owners and members on great vacations. In addition, we appreciate the support of the City of Atlanta and look forward to becoming a member of that vibrant community with a world-class vacation destination."

Strand Capital Group, LLC, will be developing the project, and upon completion of construction, Wyndham Destinations will purchase units at the resort and manage the sales and marketing of vacation ownership, resort operations, and timeshare homeowners' association management. Strand Capital and Wyndham Destinations previously worked together on the Club Wyndham Ocean Boulevard vacation ownership resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Purely modern, the Atlanta resort will reflect the city's future-thinking approach as the modern hub of the New South. The building's design blends urban modern materials with warm woods, emphasizing floor- to-ceiling glass and spectacular city views. A sophisticated color palette that reflects the city center location is a nod to Atlanta's storied history, one that will be celebrated and showcased to guests.

The lobby, a blend of the Margaritaville island vibe and Club Wyndham sophistication, is set in the context of Atlanta dynamism. Paying homage to Georgia's movie industry influence, CNN's headquarters, and TBS, the resort's lobby allows the property to reflect this dynamic city in its constant forward trajectory.

Positioned at the south end of Centennial Park, with strong composition of solid materials offset by large spans of glass, the 22 story building will complement the modern buildings within Atlanta's skyline while providing an urban oasis for guests to put up their feet. The building includes a chic rooftop terrace with a pool and bar area with soaring views of the city, providing the perfect escape for those who want to relax poolside with their favorite cocktail in hand.

The resort features more than 200 suites with a range of room options – from studios to three- room presidential suites. Guests will arrive at a covered entry featuring valet service and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation club and exchange company, is on a mission to put the world on vacation. The company offers more than four million members and owner families the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying quality, flexibility and great value from a trusted brand. The company's Wyndham Vacation Clubs offer 230 resorts that provide a contemporary take on the timeshare model through brands Club Wyndham® WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham. With a global presence in 110 countries, the company's membership travel business -- Panorama -- includes today's leading vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands including RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts around the world; and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. Year after year, our worldwide team of associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

