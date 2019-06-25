Wyndham Destinations Celebrates the Grand Opening of its Newest Urban Resort in Portland, Oregon

Wyndham Destinations is leading the evolution of the timeshare industry by creating more destinations and more experiences for travelers in the places they want to travel. Portland is No. 2 on Thrillist's "Best U.S. Cities to Spend a Weekend" list. The company has new resorts in the hottest urban markets in the U.S., including New Orleans, New York, Austin and San Francisco – and will open in the heart of Nashville later this year.

WorldMark Portland – Waterfront Park offers condo-style accommodations ranging from studios to two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six guests for owners in both the WorldMark and Club Wyndham vacation clubs. All 75 suites feature a modern, PDX inspired design and fully-equipped kitchens or kitchenettes. The resort's historic location in the Skidmore/Old Town Historic District is also reflected throughout its exterior and interior design, marrying industrial touches with modern interpretations of classic elements.

"With a vibrant dining scene, eclectic shopping and proximity to outdoor activities, it's no surprise our owners and guests ranked Portland at the top of their travel wish list," said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Destinations. "We are excited to officially welcome guests to our newest urban resort, continuing our efforts to bring new vacation destinations to locations today's travelers want to visit. With more than 35 resorts in over 20 metropolitan locations, Wyndham Destinations continues to grow its already industry leading urban portfolio."

The resort's prime location across from the Willamette River places guests steps away from Tom McCall Waterfront Park, home to a variety of outdoor events and most of the city's summer festivals, including the Saturday Market – the largest arts and craft outdoor market in the U.S. – the annual Portland Rose Festival, Oregon's Brewers Festival, the Blues Fest and more. Travelers will be just a few blocks away from the popular Pine Street Market, an array of restaurants, and a short drive from the Pearl shopping district and the iconic Multnomah Falls.

"I am incredibly pleased to welcome the new WorldMark Portland - Waterfront Park to Portland's lodging community," said Jeff Miller, president and CEO of Travel Portland. "The opening of this new location speaks to the growing visitor interest in our destination, and we're excited to see diversified lodging options available to service Portland visitors' needs."

As part of the launch of the new resort and to highlight the city's renowned food scene and provide a unique offering to its guests, WorldMark by Wyndham partnered with award-winning chef and farmer Karl Holl to create three locally-inspired recipes that can be recreated in the fully equipped in-suite kitchens or the resort's outdoor courtyard area. These exclusive recipes will be made available to all guests staying in the resort throughout in-room recipe cards and videos. Chef Holl was named 2018 'Chef of the Year' by Portland Monthly. He owns and is the head chef at Park Avenue Fine Wines in the heart of downtown Portland and runs a local catering business. To watch Chef Holl create one of these exclusive recipes, click here.

Continuing its nationwide commitment to support food relief agencies, Wyndham Destinations also announced a $10,000 donation to the Oregon Food Bank as part of the grand opening celebration. The company has long partnered with food relief agencies around the country, encouraging owners and guests to donate leftover groceries before returning home. In 2018, the company's vacation club and its guests contributed 51 tons of food to food banks around the country.

WorldMark Portland – Waterfront Park is one of more than 220 vacation ownership resorts in the WorldMark by Wyndham and Club Wyndham portfolio. For additional information, visit www.WyndhamDestinations.com.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange, and 9,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, a prominent leader among North America's professionally managed vacation rental companies. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

Web Resources:

Wyndham Destinations

Twitter: @WynDestinations

Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations

Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations

YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations

LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations

WorldMark by Wyndham

#WorldMark

Instagram: @WorldMarkbyWyndham

Twitter: @WorldMark

Facebook: @WorldMark

Photos, b-roll of the new resort and the grand opening ceremony are available for download here

SOURCE Wyndham Destinations

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamdestinations.com

