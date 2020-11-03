Wyndham Destinations Declares Cash Dividend

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) announced today its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock, payable December 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of December 15, 2020.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND), the world's largest vacation club and exchange company, is on a mission to put the world on vacation. The company offers more than four million members and owner families the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying quality, flexibility and great value from a trusted brand. The company's Wyndham Vacation Clubs offer 230 resorts that provide a contemporary take on the timeshare model through brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham. With a global presence in 110 countries, the company's membership travel business -- Panorama -- includes today's leading vacation exchange, leisure travel, and technology brands including RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange that provides access to 4,200+ affiliated resorts around the world; and Extra Holidays, offering condo vacations at hotel prices. Year after year, our worldwide team of associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, conveying management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to the Company's dividends.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, uncertainty with respect to the scope and duration of the novel coronavirus global pandemic (COVID-19) and any resurgences and the pace of recovery; the timing of the development and distribution of an effective vaccine or treatment for COVID-19; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental, business and individuals' actions in response to the pandemic and our related contingency plans and cost and investment reductions on our business, vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales and tour flow, consumer demand and liquidity, our ability to comply with financial and restrictive covenants under our indebtedness and our ability to access capital on reasonable terms, at a reasonable cost or at all, our and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ability to maintain credit ratings, general economic conditions and unemployment rates, the performance of the financial and credit markets, the competition in and the economic environment for the timeshare industry; risks associated with employees working remotely or operating with a reduced workforce; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political strife, severe weather events and other natural disasters, and pandemics (including COVID-19) or threats of pandemics; operating risks associated with the Wyndham Vacation Clubs and Panorama segments; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases, if any, and those other factors disclosed as risks under "Risk Factors" in documents the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2020, and subsequently filed periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Web Resources:

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations Investor Relations

Twitter: @WynDestinations

LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations

SOURCE Wyndham Destinations

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamdestinations.com

