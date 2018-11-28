Wyndham Destinations Named to Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity

Wyndham Destinations was created in 2018 after spinning off Wyndham Hotels and Resorts as an independent company.

"As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations serves four million members and owner families every year by providing great vacations to customers around the world," said Kimberly Marshall, Wyndham Destinations chief human resources officer. "We recognize that diversity of thought, culture and expertise positively fuels the guest experiences we deliver and strengthens the collaborative operation of our workforce. We cultivate an inclusive and diverse environment enabling our global team of more than 25,000 associates to realize their full potential."

The Wyndham Destinations Inclusion and Diversity Strategy includes:

A recruitment program to develop a diverse pipeline of talent that includes candidates from a variety of backgrounds, cultures and experiences, including women, people of color, veterans, those with disabilities, mature job seekers and more.

A comprehensive training and development curriculum that includes Diversity and Inclusion principles for the entire workforce.

A host of Associate Business Groups for various cultural affinities, all designed for employees to engage in the business expansion process, networking, personal development and affiliation with colleagues across the business.

A global supplier diversity program to increase the company's network of minority vendors and other diverse suppliers.

Wyndham Destinations is committed to being an employer and neighbor of choice in the communities where it has a presence. The company's commitment is recognized through prestigious awards such as Forbes' Best Employers for New Grads, Newsweek's 100 Greenest Companies, Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, and Ethisphere Institute's World's Most Ethical Companies, amongst others.

The company currently has nearly 200 open positions in Florida, spanning a wide range of functions including resort operations, sales and marketing, finance, information technology, human resources, call center, customer service, and more. For more information about jobs at Wyndham Destinations, including specific details and qualifications and requirements, visit the Wyndham Destinations careers website at wyndcareers.com.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers.

The company's global presence in 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with 220 resorts that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange, and 10,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, North America's largest professionally managed vacation rental business. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com.

Web Resources:

Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations Careers

Twitter: @WynDestinations

Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations

Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations

YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations

LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations

SOURCE Wyndham Destinations

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamdestinations.com

