Wyndham Destinations Provides Update On Hurricane Dorian Impact

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, today provided an update of the anticipated impact of Hurricane Dorian on its operations.

Twenty three of the company's vacation ownership resorts, as well as many RCI developer affiliates, across the Carolinas, Central Florida, South Florida and the Caribbean were either in the path of, or anticipated path of, Hurricane Dorian. Physical damage to our properties was minor, however, a combination of mandatory evacuations and the disruption of owner and guest travel in advance of, during and after, the storm caused the loss of approximately 5,000 vacation ownership tours in the third quarter. The disruption to travel led to cancelations in reservations, sales tours, rentals, exchanges and other services over the important Labor Day weekend and led to approximately $8 million to $10 million of Adjusted EBITDA impact in the third quarter of 2019. For the full year, the anticipated impact to vacation ownership tours and Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately 6,000 tours and $10 million to $12 million, respectively.

