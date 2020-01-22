Wyndham Destinations Receives Two National Honors Recognizing Its Culture of Workplace Inclusion

Wyndham Destinations was named to Forbes Magazine's list of Best Employers for Diversity 2020 . The company also received a perfect score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index , the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices relating to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Both honors reflect the company's commitment to workplace equality, with respect to tangible policies, benefits, and practices.

"As a global hospitality provider, we believe that all aspects of diversity enriches our organization," said Kimberly Marshall, Wyndham Destinations chief human resources officer. "National recognitions such as these further validate the company's continuous effort to maintain a culture where diversity of thought, culture and expertise positively fuels the guest experiences we deliver and strengthens the collaborative operation of our global workforce of nearly 23,000 associates."

The company's global inclusion and diversity strategy is anchored by the following three focus areas:

Inclusion - Continue to elevate, cultivate, and drive an inclusive culture within Wyndham Destinations.

Affinity - Promote sense of belonging, while appreciating differences and acknowledging intersectionality.

Marketplace Presence - Provide thought leadership; remain a global employer of choice across all indicators of diversity for its customers and associates; and support diverse suppliers in local markets and communities.

Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2020 Award

Wyndham Destinations was recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity, according to a new ranking by Forbes magazine, in partnership with Statista.

Companies named to the third annual list were chosen based on an independent survey from a representative sample of 60,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. Respondents were asked questions regarding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ and general diversity concerning their own employer.

Wyndham Destinations was second among Orlando-based companies, schools and organizations included in the magazine's third annual ranking.

Wyndham Destinations earns designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

Wyndham Destinations received a perfect score on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), earning the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

The CEI rates companies on specific LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, competency programs, public engagement with the LGBTQ community and more.

Wyndham Destinations was created in 2018 after spinning off Wyndham Hotels and Resorts as an independent company. Since then, the company has earned six awards that underline its position as a champion of inclusion and diversity, DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies for Diversity, the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce & National Business Inclusion Consortium's Best of the Best Corporation for Inclusion, and the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida's Corporate Recognition of the Year Award.

The company currently has more than 800 open positions in the U.S, spanning a wide range of functions including resort operations, sales and marketing, finance, information technology, human resources, call center, customer service, and more. For more information about jobs at Wyndham Destinations, including specific details and qualifications and requirements, visit the Wyndham Destinations careers website at wyndcareers.com.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – and 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of more than 23,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com. Connect with us on Twitter: @WynDestinations; Facebook: @WyndhamDestinations; Instagram: @WyndhamDestinations; YouTube: @WyndhamDestinations; and LinkedIn: @WyndhamDestinations.

