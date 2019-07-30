Wyndham Destinations Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Increases Full-Year Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow Guidance

ORLANDO, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, today reported second quarter 2019 financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Highlights include:

Net income from continuing operations was $118 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations was $1.26

Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $135 million and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations was $1.45

Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million , compared to $249 million in the prior year (1)

Net revenue of $1,039 million and net VOI sales of $481 million increased 3% and 4%, respectively

Gross VOI sales of $626 million increased 4%

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations in the first half of 2019 was $266 million and adjusted free cash flow was $298 million , compared to $93 million and $195 million in the same period of the prior year, respectively

Repurchased 3.6 million shares of common stock for $155 million year-to-date through July 29, 2019

Increased 2019 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance to a range of $5.38 to $5.58 and increased adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations guidance range to $555 million to $575 million

Reaffirmed 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $995 million to $1,015 million

Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Destinations, said, "Today we reported strong quarterly results and increased our guidance for both adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow. Our initiatives around owner engagement delivered tangible benefits in the quarter as we saw an acceleration of owner arrivals and also an expansion in the growth of our Blue Thread initiatives."

"As we announced this morning, we determined that the sale of Wyndham Vacation Rentals to Vacasa for $162 million was the best option to return value to shareholders and we are confident that Vacasa is the ideal buyer. We remain focused on our core business while executing upon our strategic priorities. We have several key initiatives already in place, aimed at optimizing our balance sheet and generating strong free cash flow, which enables us to accelerate share repurchases in order to maximize shareholder value," said Brown.

Business Segment Results

Vacation Ownership

$ in millions 2019 2018 % change Revenue $810

$770

5 % Adj. EBITDA 2019 / Further Adj. EBITDA 2018 (1) $193

$188

3 %

Vacation Ownership revenues increased 5%, primarily due to a 4% increase in gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales to $626 million. Tours increased 3% year-over-year and Volume Per Guest (VPG) increased 1%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% (1) to $193 million, primarily due to revenue growth of 5% and partially offset by higher marketing costs.

Gross vacation ownership contract receivables grew 5% year-over-year to $3.8 billion. The provision for loan loss as a percentage of gross VOI sales, net of fee-for-service sales, was 21.2% for the second quarter of 2019, an improvement from 21.4% during the second quarter of 2018.

Exchange & Rentals

$ in millions 2019 2018 % change Revenue $230

$238

(3) % Adj. EBITDA 2019 / Further Adj. EBITDA 2018 (1) $72

$70

3 %

Exchange & Rentals revenues decreased 3%, primarily due to a 5% decline in exchange revenue per member and partially offset by 1% growth in the average number of members. The decline in exchange revenue per member was due to member mix, lower other product revenue and inventory supply challenges.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% (1) to $72 million, primarily driven by lower general and administrative costs, partially offset by a negative impact from currency.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net Debt — As of June 30, 2019, the Company's leverage ratio was 2.9x, within the Company's target range of 2.25x to 3.0x. The Company had $3.1 billion of corporate debt outstanding, which excluded $2.4 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable. Additionally, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $257 million. Refer to Table 9 for definitions of net debt and leverage ratio.

Cash Flow — For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $266 million, compared to $93 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher net income and a decrease in cash used for working capital. Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $298 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $195 million in the same period of 2018. The increase in adjusted free cash flow was due to the increase in net cash provided by operating activities, lower separation-related payments and higher net securitization activity.

Share Repurchases — During the second quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock for $65 million at a weighted average price of $42.74 per share. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had $691 million remaining in its share repurchase authorization. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company repurchased an additional $30 million of shares through July 29.

Dividend — The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.45 per share on June 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of June 14, 2019. The cash dividend represents a 10% increase over dividends paid in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Timeshare Receivables Financing — Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company closed a $450 million term securitization on July 24, 2019 with a weighted average coupon rate of 2.96% and an advance rate of 98%.

Other

Wyndham Vacation Rentals — On July 30, 2019, the Company announced the sale of its Wyndham Vacation Rentals business to Vacasa for $162 million. The sale will be comprised of $45 million cash at closing, up to $30 million of Vacasa equity, and the remaining balance in either seller financing or cash at closing. The transaction is expected to close in the fall.

Outlook

The Company increased the following full-year 2019 guidance:

Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $503 million to $521 million , compared to the previous expectation of $493 million to $513 million

to , compared to the previous expectation of to Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $5.38 to $5.58 , based on a diluted share count of 93.4 million, which assumes no future share repurchases after June 30, 2019 . The guidance has increased to reflect a lower share count from share repurchases

to , based on a diluted share count of 93.4 million, which assumes no future share repurchases after . The guidance has increased to reflect a lower share count from share repurchases Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations of $555 million to $575 million , compared to the previous expectation of $540 million to $560 million

The Company reaffirmed the following full-year 2019 guidance:

Adjusted EBITDA of $995 million to $1,015 million

to Provision for loan loss as a percentage of gross VOI sales to be comparable to 2018, which was 20.5%

This guidance is presented only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available without unreasonable effort, primarily due to uncertainties relating to the occurrence or amount of these adjustments that may arise in the future. Please refer to Table 8 for further information.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations, which include or exclude certain items. The Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, defined in Table 9, on a regular basis to assess performance of its reportable segments and allocate resources. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance by adjusting for items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. Management also internally uses these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The Company is also presenting non-GAAP results on a further adjusted basis for prior period comparison as if the spin-off of its hotel business and the sale of its European vacation rentals business had occurred for all periods presented. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of the press release. See definitions on Table 9 for an explanation of our non-GAAP measures.

(1) The comparison and variance between 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations compared to the prior year was calculated using 2019 Adjusted data and 2018 Further Adjusted data in order to provide a more accurate comparison. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in accordance with GAAP.

Wyndham Destinations Table of Contents



Table Number

1. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) 2. Summary Data Sheet 3. Operating Statistics 4. Revenue by Reportable Segment 5. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA to Further Adjusted Net Income From Continuing Operations 6. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net VOI Sales to Gross VOI Sales 7. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Free Cash Flow from Continuing Operations 8. 2019 Guidance 9. Definitions

Table 1

Wyndham Destinations Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenues













Net VOI sales $ 481



$ 462



$ 856



$ 820

Service and membership fees 409



409



815



828

Consumer financing 128



120



253



237

Other 21



16



33



29

Net revenues 1,039



1,007



1,957



1,914

















Expenses













Operating 421



418



818



821

Cost of vacation ownership interests 50



47



81



78

Consumer financing interest 26



20



52



39

Marketing 170



155



317



286

General and administrative 123



133



251



286

Separation and related costs 22



133



36



163

Restructuring 1



—



4



—

Depreciation and amortization 28



36



59



73

Total expenses 841



942



1,618



1,746

















Operating income 198



65



339



168

Other (income), net (2)



(5)



(12)



(11)

Interest expense 40



46



82



91

Interest (income) (2)



(2)



(4)



(3)

Income before income taxes 162



26



273



91

Provision for income taxes 44



38



74



62

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations 118



(12)



199



29

Loss from discontinued operations, net —



(42)



—



(49)

Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net 6



432



5



432

Net income attributable to WYND shareholders $ 124



$ 378



$ 204



$ 412

















Basic earnings per share













Continuing operations $ 1.27



$ (0.12)



$ 2.12



$ 0.29

Discontinued operations 0.06



3.90



0.05



3.83



$ 1.33



$ 3.78



$ 2.17



$ 4.12

















Diluted earnings per share













Continuing operations $ 1.26



$ (0.12)



$ 2.12



$ 0.29

Discontinued operations 0.06



3.89



0.05



3.82



$ 1.32



$ 3.77



$ 2.17



$ 4.11

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 93.0

100.0

93.7

100.1 Diluted 93.3

100.3

94.0

100.4

Table 2

Wyndham Destinations Summary Data Sheet (in millions, except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Consolidated Results













































Net income attributable to WYND shareholders $ 124



$ 378



(67) %

$ 204



$ 412



(50) % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32



$ 3.77



(65) %

$ 2.17



$ 4.11



(47) % Net income from continuing operations $ 118



$ (12)



1,083 %

$ 199



$ 29



586 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.26



$ (0.12)



1,150 %

$ 2.12



$ 0.29



631 %























Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 255



$ 243



5 %

$ 459



$ 432



6 % Adjusted net income $ 135



$ 118



14 %

$ 233



$ 195



19 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.45



$ 1.18



23 %

$ 2.48



$ 1.94



28 %























Further Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations (a)



















Further adjusted EBITDA $ 255



$ 249



2 %

$ 459



$ 446



3 % Further adjusted net income $ 135



$ 125



8 %

$ 233



$ 210



11 % Further adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.45



$ 1.25



16 %

$ 2.48



$ 2.09



19 %























Segment Results













































Net Revenues





















Vacation Ownership $ 810



$ 770



5 %

$ 1,493



$ 1,431



4 % Exchange & Rentals 230



238



(3) %

466



484



(4) % Corporate and other (1)



(1)







(2)



(1)





Total $ 1,039



$ 1,007



3 %

$ 1,957



$ 1,914



2 %























Adjusted EBITDA





















Vacation Ownership $ 193



$ 194



(1) %

$ 331



$ 327



1 % Exchange & Rentals 72



70



3 %

151



149



1 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA 265



264







482



476





Corporate and other (10)



(21)







(23)



(44)





Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 255



$ 243



5 %

$ 459



$ 432



6 %























Further Adjusted EBITDA





















Vacation Ownership $ 193



$ 188



3 %

$ 331



$ 317



4 % Exchange & Rentals 72



70



3 %

151



149



1 % Segment Further Adjusted EBITDA 265



258







482



466





Corporate and other (10)



(10)







(23)



(20)





Total Further Adjusted EBITDA $ 255



$ 249



2 %

$ 459



$ 446



3 %























Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b) 24.5 %

24.7 %





23.5 %

23.3 %



























Key Operating Statistics













































Vacation Ownership





















Gross VOI sales $ 626



$ 602



4 %

$ 1,110



$ 1,067



4 % Tours (in thousands) 249



241



3 %

441



431



2 % VPG (in dollars) $ 2,425



$ 2,411



1 %

$ 2,416



$ 2,363



2 % New owner sales mix 38.1 %

38.3 %





37.6 %

37.5 %



























Exchange & Rentals





















Average number of members (in thousands) 3,893



3,844



1 %

3,884



3,848



1 % Exchange revenue per member (in dollars) $ 165.00



$ 173.05



(5) %

$ 175.18



$ 183.88



(5) %

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. See Table 9 for definitions. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Table 5.



(a) 2018 is further adjusted to reflect results as if Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were separated from Wyndham Destinations and the sale of the European rentals business was completed for all periods. (b) The comparison and variance between 2019 Adjusted EBITDA margin, compared to the prior year was calculated using 2019 Adjusted data and 2018 Further Adjusted data in order to provide a more accurate comparison. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in accordance with GAAP.