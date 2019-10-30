Wyndham Destinations Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 30, 2019 Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND), the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, today reported third quarter 2019 financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Highlights include:

Net revenue increased 4% to $1,105 million

Net VOI sales increased 5% to $528 million ; gross VOI sales increased 4% to $663 million

Net income from continuing operations increased 3% to $135 million ( $1.47 diluted EPS)

Adjusted net income from continuing operations decreased 3% to $144 million ( $1.57 adjusted diluted EPS)

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 1% to $267 million (1)

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations year-to-date increased 57% to $321 million and adjusted freecash flow increased 31% to $466 million

Repurchased 5.6 million shares of common stock for $245 million year-to-date through October 29

Increased 2019 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations guidance to a range of $5.54 to $5.62 and increased 2019 adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations guidance to a range of $565 to $585 million

Narrowed 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $990 to $1,000 million , after adjusting for the impact of Hurricane Dorian

Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Destinations, commented, "Our company reported strong quarterly results and increased our guidance for adjusted diluted EPS. We are continuing to see an expansion of Blue Thread sales and robust gross VOI sales, which increased 4% in the quarter. We remain committed to generating strong free cash flows and year-to-date we have returned $371 million of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases."

"We recently completed two key transactions — the sale of Wyndham Vacation Rentals to Vacasa for $162 million and the acquisition by RCI of Alliance Reservations Network for $102 million. These transactions were important milestones for RCI and Wyndham Destinations as we focus on our core business and continue to execute on our key strategic objectives," said Brown.

(1) The comparison and variance between 2019 Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations compared to the prior year was calculated using 2019 Adjusted data and 2018 Further Adjusted data in order to provide a more accurate comparison. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in accordance with GAAP.

Business Segment Results

Vacation Ownership

$ in millions 2019 2018 % change Revenue $858

$820

5 % Adjusted EBITDA $203

$203

— %

Vacation Ownership revenues increased 5%, primarily due to a 4% increase in gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales to $663 million. Tours increased 4% year-over-year and Volume Per Guest (VPG) decreased 1%.

Adjusted EBITDA was flat at $203 million, with revenue growth of 5% offset by higher inventory costs and increased costs in sales and marketing.

Gross vacation ownership contract receivables grew 4% year-over-year to $3.9 billion. The provision for loan loss as a percentage of gross VOI sales, net of fee-for-service sales, was 20.3% for the third quarter of 2019, an improvement from 20.8% during the third quarter of 2018.

Exchange & Rentals

$ in millions 2019 2018 % change Revenue $250

$243

3 % Adjusted EBITDA $83

$79

5 %

Exchange & Rentals revenue increased 3%, primarily due to incremental revenue from the acquisition of Alliance Reservations Network, partially offset by a loss of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts servicing revenue as a result of the spin-off.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $83 million, primarily driven by lower general and administrative costs.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Net Debt — As of September 30, 2019, the Company's leverage ratio was 2.9x, within the Company's target range of 2.25x to 3.0x. The Company had $3.0 billion of corporate debt outstanding, which excluded $2.5 billion of non-recourse debt related to securitized notes receivable. Additionally, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $250 million. Refer to Table 9 for definitions of net debt and leverage ratio.

Cash Flow — For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $321 million, compared to $205 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher net income and a decrease in cash used for working capital, partially offset by lower stock-based compensation. Adjusted free cash flow from continuing operations was $466 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $356 million in the same period of 2018. The increase in adjusted free cash flow was due to the increase in net cash provided by operating activities, lower separation-related payments and higher net securitization activity.

Share Repurchases — During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 2.0 million shares of common stock for $90 million at a weighted average price of $44.45 per share. As of September 30, 2019, the Company had $601 million remaining in its share repurchase authorization. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, the Company repurchased an additional $30 million of shares through October 29.

Dividend — The Company paid a cash dividend of $0.45 per share on September 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019. The cash dividend represents a 10% increase over dividends paid in the third quarter of 2018.

Timeshare Receivables Financing — The Company closed a $450 million term securitization on July 24, 2019 with a weighted average coupon rate of 2.96% and an advance rate of 98%. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company closed a $300 million term securitization on October 23, 2019 with a weighted average coupon rate of 2.76% and an advance rate of 98%.

Other

Alliance Reservations Network — On August 7, 2019, RCI acquired Alliance Reservations Network, a travel technology platform, for $102 million, comprised of $48 million in cash and $10 million in WYND equity at closing, with $21 million in cash and $13 million in WYND equity to be paid over the next 24 months, and $10 million of contingent consideration based on achieving certain financial and operational metrics.

Wyndham Vacation Rentals — On October 22, 2019, the Company completed the sale of Wyndham Vacation Rentals to Vacasa for $162 million. After customary closing adjustments, Wyndham Destinations received $156 million in cash and $10 million in Vacasa equity. The purchase agreement contains customary post-closing adjustments.

Outlook

The Company revised the following full-year 2019 guidance:

Net revenue of $4,040 million to $4,140 million , compared to the previous expectation of $4,120 million to $4,220 million . The guidance has been revised in part due to a disruption of business from Hurricane Dorian

Adjusted EBITDA of $990 million to $1,000 million , compared to the previous expectation of $995 million to $1,015 million . The guidance has been revised due to a disruption of business from Hurricane Dorian

Adjusted net income of $514 million to $522 million , compared to the previous expectation of $503 million to $521 million . The guidance has increased to reflect lower interest expense and lower taxes

Adjusted diluted EPS of $5.54 to $5.62 , based on a diluted share count of 92.8 million, which assumes no future share repurchases after September 30, 2019 . This compared to the previous guidance of $5.38 to $5.58 .The guidance has increased to reflect a lower share count from share repurchases, lower interest expense and lower taxes

Adjusted free cash flow of $565 million to $585 million , compared to the previous expectation of $555 million to $575 million

The Company reaffirmed the following full-year 2019 guidance:

Provision for loan loss as a percentage of gross VOI sales, net of fee-for-service sales, to be comparable to 2018, which was 20.5%

This guidance is presented only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available without unreasonable effort, primarily due to uncertainties relating to the occurrence or amount of these adjustments that may arise in the future. Please refer to Table 8 for further information.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted net income from continuing operations, which include or exclude certain items. The Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, defined in Table 9, on a regular basis to assess performance of its reportable segments and allocate resources. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance by adjusting for items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. Management also internally uses these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. The Company is also presenting non-GAAP results on a further adjusted basis for prior period comparison as if the spin-off of its hotel business and the sale of its European vacation rentals business had occurred for all periods presented. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of the press release. See definitions on Table 9 for an explanation of our non-GAAP measures.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own or exchange their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The Company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its more than four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model - including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham - and 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange. Year after year, a worldwide team of more than 23,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination. Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expects," "should," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "future" or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. ("Wyndham Destinations") to differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include statements related to Wyndham Destinations' current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations (including the statements in the "Outlook" section of this presentation). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, the performance of the financial and credit markets, the competition in and the economic environment for the timeshare industry, the impact of war, terrorist activity or political strife, operating risks associated with the vacation ownership and vacation exchange and rentals businesses, uncertainties related to our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the spin-off of the hotel business ("spin-off") Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ("Wyndham Hotels") or the divestiture of our European vacation rentals business, unanticipated developments related to the impact of the spin-off, the divestiture of our European vacation rentals business and related transactions on our relationships with our customers, suppliers, employees and others with whom we have relationships, unanticipated developments resulting from possible disruption to our operations resulting from the Spin-off and the divestiture of our European vacation rentals business, our ability to execute on our strategy, the divestiture of Wyndham Vacation Rentals or the acquisition of Alliance Reservations Network may not prove successful and could result in operating difficulties, the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases and those disclosed as risks under "Risk Factors" in documents we have filed with the SEC, including in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019. We caution readers that any such statements are based on currently available operational, financial and competitive information, and they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinion only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to review or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances as they occur.

Wyndham Destinations

Table 1 Wyndham Destinations Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net revenues













Net VOI sales $ 528



$ 503



$ 1,384



$ 1,323

Service and membership fees 426



417



1,241



1,245

Consumer financing 132



126



385



363

Other 19



16



52



45

Net revenues 1,105



1,062



3,062



2,976

















Expenses













Operating 450



431



1,269



1,252

Cost of vacation ownership interests 60



53



141



131

Consumer financing interest 26



23



78



62

Marketing 188



179



505



465

General and administrative 129



116



379



402

Separation and related costs 7



35



44



198

Asset impairments —



(4)



—



(4)

Restructuring —



—



4



—

Depreciation and amortization 31



32



90



105

Total expenses 891



865



2,510



2,611

















Operating income 214



197



552



365

Other (income), net (6)



(22)



(18)



(33)

Interest expense 40



37



122



129

Interest (income) (1)



—



(6)



(3)

Income before income taxes 181



182



454



272

Provision for income taxes 46



51



120



112

Net income from continuing operations 135



131



334



160

Loss from discontinued operations, net —



(3)



—



(52)

Gain on disposal of discontinued operations, net —



20



5



452

Net income attributable to WYND shareholders $ 135



$ 148



$ 339



$ 560

















Basic earnings per share













Continuing operations $ 1.48



$ 1.32



$ 3.59



$ 1.61

Discontinued operations —



0.17



0.05



4.01



$ 1.48



$ 1.49



$ 3.64



$ 5.62

















Diluted earnings per share













Continuing operations $ 1.47



$ 1.31



$ 3.58



$ 1.60

Discontinued operations —



0.18



0.06



4.00



$ 1.47



$ 1.49



$ 3.64



$ 5.60

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 91.7

99.1

93.0

99.7 Diluted 92.0

99.5

93.3

100.1

Table 2 Wyndham Destinations Summary Data Sheet (in millions, except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change Consolidated Results













































Net income attributable to WYND shareholders $ 135



$ 148



(9) %

$ 339



$ 560



(39) % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.47



$ 1.49



(1) %

$ 3.64



$ 5.60



(35) % Net income from continuing operations $ 135



$ 131



3 %

$ 334



$ 160



109 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.47



$ 1.31



12 %

$ 3.58



$ 1.60



124 %























Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations





















Adjusted EBITDA $ 267



$ 269



(1) %

$ 726



$ 702



3 % Adjusted net income $ 144



$ 148



(3) %

$ 378



$ 343



10 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.57



$ 1.48



6 %

$ 4.05



$ 3.42



18 %























Further Adjusted Earnings from Continuing Operations (a)



















Further adjusted EBITDA $ 267



$ 271



(1) %

$ 726



$ 717



1 % Further adjusted net income $ 144



$ 146



(1) %

$ 378



$ 357



6 % Further adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.57



$ 1.47



7 %

$ 4.05



$ 3.57



13 %























Segment Results













































Net Revenues





















Vacation Ownership $ 858



$ 820



5 %

$ 2,351



$ 2,251



4 % Exchange & Rentals 250



243



3 %

716



727



(2) % Corporate and other (3)



(1)







(5)



(2)





Total $ 1,105



$ 1,062



4 %

$ 3,062



$ 2,976



3 %























Adjusted EBITDA





















Vacation Ownership $ 203



$ 203



— %

$ 534



$ 530



1 % Exchange & Rentals 83



79



5 %

234



228



3 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA 286



282







768



758





Corporate and other (19)



(13)







(42)



(56)





Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 267



$ 269



(1) %

$ 726



$ 702



3 %























Further Adjusted EBITDA





















Vacation Ownership $ 203



$ 203



— %

$ 534



$ 520



3 % Exchange & Rentals 83



79



5 %

234



228



3 % Segment Further Adjusted EBITDA 286



282







768



748





Corporate and other (19)



(11)







(42)



(31)





Total Further Adjusted EBITDA $ 267



$ 271



(1) %

$ 726



$ 717



1 %























Adjusted EBITDA Margin (b) 24.2 %

25.5 %





23.7 %

24.1 %



























Key Operating Statistics













































Vacation Ownership





















Gross VOI sales $ 663



$ 640



4 %

$ 1,773



$ 1,707



4 % Tours (in thousands) 269



259



4 %

710



690



3 % VPG (in dollars) $ 2,332



$ 2,350



(1) %

$ 2,384



$ 2,358



1 % New owner sales mix 38.2 %

40.9 %





37.8 %

38.8 %



























Exchange & Rentals





















Average number of members (in thousands) 3,895



3,857



1 %

3,888



3,851



1 % Exchange revenue per member (in dollars) $ 162.47



$ 163.84



(1) %

$ 170.93



$ 177.19



(4) %



Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. See Table 9 for definitions. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Table 5 and Table 6. (a) 2018 is further adjusted to reflect results as if Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were separated from Wyndham Destinations and the sale of the European rentals business was completed for all periods. (b) The comparison and variance between 2019 Adjusted EBITDA margin, compared to the prior year was calculated using 2019 Adjusted data and 2018 Further Adjusted data in order to provide a more accurate comparison. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures in accordance with GAAP.