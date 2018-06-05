Wyndham Destinations Rings Opening Bell On New York Stock Exchange

Wyndham Destinations President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Brown was joined by members of the company's senior leadership team and Chairman of the Board Stephen P. Holmes on the podium for the honor of opening daily trading on the exchange.

"I'm proud of the hard work and dedication of our 25,000 associates around the world who have made this day possible," said Brown. "As a new, independent company, we look forward to providing our owners and guests with great vacation experiences and delivering value for our shareholders in the years to come."

The event marked another significant milestone in the new Wyndham Destinations story. On June 1, the company announced the establishment of its global headquarters in Orlando during an event involving elected officials and community leaders, including Florida Governor Rick Scott. The event highlighted the thriving tourism and the creation of new jobs in Central Florida. Brown said "Our industry has brought incredible value to the Central Florida economy. The vacation ownership industry in Orlando accounted for more than 45,000 jobs and $502 million in state and local tax revenue. With 72 million visitors last year, Orlando was America's most visited destination and we're proud to call it our home." The company also unveiled a new logo and video to launch the brand's official debut and to celebrate the Wyndham Destinations mission to put the world on vacation.

As previously announced, Wyndham Worldwide common stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2018, the record date for the distribution, received one share of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. common stock for each share of Wyndham Worldwide common stock held by such stockholder on the record date.

The Opening Bell Ceremony took place at 9:30 a.m. EDT, and a replay can be viewed on the NYSE's website.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. Our global presence in 110 countries at more than 220 vacation ownership resorts and 4,300+ affiliated exchange properties distinguishes Wyndham Destinations as the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, with North America's largest professionally managed rental business. Each year our team of 25,000 associates delivers great vacations to millions of families as they make memories of a lifetime. Learn more at wyndhamdestinations.com. Our world is your destination.

