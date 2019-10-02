Wyndham Destinations To Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results On October 30, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) announced today it will release third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, before market open, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer, and Michael Hug, chief financial officer, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.wyndhamdestinations.com, or by dialing 866-342-8591, passcode WYND, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 30, 2019. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 30, 2019 at 800-753-9146.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE: WYND) believes in putting the world on vacation. As the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company, Wyndham Destinations offers everyday travelers the opportunity to own, exchange or rent their vacation experience while enjoying the quality, flexibility and value that Wyndham delivers. The company's global presence in approximately 110 countries means more vacation choices for its four million members and owner families, with more than 220 resorts which offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model – including vacation club brands Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, and Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham – 4,300+ affiliated resorts through RCI, the world's leader in vacation exchange, and 9,000 rental properties from coast to coast through Wyndham Vacation Rentals, a prominent leader among North America's professionally managed vacation rental companies. Year after year, a worldwide team of 25,000 associates delivers exceptional vacation experiences to families around the globe as they make memories to last a lifetime. At Wyndham Destinations, our world is your destination.

