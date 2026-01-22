Wyndham Expands Upscale and Lifestyle Offerings with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

The deal comes as regional gaming destinations continue surging in popularity with travelers nationwide. According to the latest research from the American Gaming Association, more than half of Americans participated in some form of gaming in 2024. That same year, tribal gaming generated a record $43.9 billion in revenue nationwide, with Oklahoma ranking among one of the fastest-growing markets.

"This aspirational affiliation represents everything today's travelers are asking for—exciting destinations, distinctive experiences, and more meaningful ways to connect with the places they love. By welcoming Choctaw's remarkable casinos and resorts to Wyndham, we're expanding what our brands and our Wyndham Rewards program can offer, giving more than 120 million enrolled members access to a powerful new collection of entertainment-driven getaways across one of the country's fastest-growing gaming markets."

- Geoff Ballotti, President and CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

"Our agreement with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts represents a meaningful expansion of what the Choctaw brand delivers to our guests and our people. For our customers, it elevates the hospitality experience by combining Choctaw's signature service, culture, and entertainment with the global recognition, loyalty benefits, and travel network of one of the world's largest and most respected hotel companies. For Choctaw tribal members, it strengthens long-term economic sustainability—creating new career pathways, professional development opportunities, and reinvestment into tribal programs and communities. It is a strategic step that honors our values while positioning Choctaw for continued growth on a global stage."

- Chief Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

An Entertainment Destination, Elevated by Wyndham

Located just 90 minutes north of Dallas, Choctaw Casino & Resort–Durant, a Wyndham Grand, delivers a high-energy escape where world-class entertainment meets laid-back resort living. The expansive property spans more than 1,600 rooms and suites across multiple hotel towers and is anchored by one of the largest gaming floors in the world, featuring more than 7,400 slot machines, 100 table games, and a thriving poker room. Plus, with an award-winning 3,000-seat entertainment venue, over 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges, and a curated collection of six retail shops ensure there's always something new to discover.

When it's time to unwind, the resort's outdoor and wellness offerings take center stage. Guests can retreat to the full-service spa or spend sun-soaked afternoons at a collection of standout pools, from OASIS, an adults-only sanctuary, to AQUA, a three-acre, palm-tree-shaded playground complete with private cabanas, outdoor bars, waterslides, and a splashpad. Families will also find plenty to explore at The District, home to 20 bowling lanes, classic arcade games, and a six-screen cinema while meeting and event planners will appreciate the resort's 100,000 sq. ft. of state-of-the art conference and event space.

In addition to the Durant flagship, Choctaw's three additional resort properties join Trademark Collection by Wyndham, including Choctaw Landing Casino & Resort - Hochatown, Choctaw Casino & Resort–Pocola and Choctaw Casino & Resort–Grant. Together, these hotels strengthen Trademark Collection by Wyndham's already robust Entertainment Collection, which brings together independent hotels in premier gaming and entertainment destinations—from iconic Las Vegas properties to regional casino-linked destinations in Atlantic City, Reno and Biloxi—expanding Wyndham's ability to serve travelers seeking immersive, experience-led stays through distinctive, locally rooted resorts.

Choctaw Casinos & Resorts maintains a significant presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with sponsorships of major league sports, including the Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars, Texas Rangers, and as an Official Dallas World Cup 2026 Host City Supporter. The casino brand also has legendary sports icons as ambassadors including football greats Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Darren Woodson, as well as Texas Rangers and Baseball Hall of Famer Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez. Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant is also part of the World Series of Poker tour and hosts multiple million-dollar prize tournaments annually.

Supporting Growth Through the Wyndham Advantage

Wyndham's deal with the Choctaw Nation is supported by the Wyndham Advantage—a combination of world-class marketing, distribution, and resources designed to help owners grow demand, reach new travelers, and operate more efficiently at scale. Backed by more than $375 million in technology investments since 2018, Choctaw's resorts gain access to best-in-class tools from industry-leading providers, including next-generation property management systems, revenue management platforms, and centralized sales and marketing support.

All four Choctaw resorts will be rolling out across Wyndham's various booking channels over the coming weeks. The properties will also be available to members of Wyndham Business, a free-to-join travel program designed for businesses of all sizes combining best-in-class travel management tools with guaranteed discounts as well as exclusive perks courtesy of Wyndham Rewards Business, the B2B extension of Wyndham's award-winning guest loyalty program.

To learn more about Wyndham's deal with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts or to book your next stay, visit WyndhamHotels.com.

Photos associated with the above release are available for download here.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 855,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 121 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Choctaw Casinos & Resorts

Owned and operated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with more than 230,000 tribal members and 13,000 employees. Choctaw Casinos & Resorts feature a variety of gaming, hotel and resort properties throughout southeastern Oklahoma. Locations include Durant, Grant, Pocola, Hochatown, Idabel, Broken Bow, McAlester, and Stringtown. Choctaw Nation opened the 100-room luxury resort, Choctaw Landing in Hochatown, Oklahoma, in 2024. For more information, visit www.ChoctawCasinos.com.

